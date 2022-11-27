Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
Hallmark Channel Christmas Cam to Feature Picturesque Up North Town
I've always said, there are so many Michigan towns that look like they came right out of a Hallmark movie, especially at Christmas. Looks like the Hallmark Channel agrees. Harbor Springs, Michigan will be featured on HallmarkChannel's special Holiday Cam this season. Now everyone across the world will be able to enjoy the popular Up North town's holiday displays.
WLUC
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Michigan town featured on Hallmark's live Christmas Cam this holiday season [WATCH]
Harbor Springs, a resort town located on the north shore of the Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan, is being honored by Hallmark as one of the country’s “most festive” places thanks to its scenic snowy views and beautiful holiday displays.
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely
UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
Fire rips through Northern Michigan farm, killing one person, one dog
A person and their dog have died after an overnight fire at the Green River Trout Farm in Northern Michigan, according to Michigan State Police.
Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home
Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
UpNorthLive.com
16-year-old in custody after allegedly threatening gun violence at Cheboygan Schools
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Classes at Cheboygan Area Schools were canceled Monday due to a threat of gun violence. The district's resource officer received a text around 6 a.m. Monday morning directed to Cheboygan Schools which showed a posting of a person with a rifle stating not to go to school, according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Game 730 AM WVFN
Lansing, MI
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0