Mackinaw City, MI

WLUC

UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
9&10 News

Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely

UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
9&10 News

Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home

Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
UpNorthLive.com

16-year-old in custody after allegedly threatening gun violence at Cheboygan Schools

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Classes at Cheboygan Area Schools were canceled Monday due to a threat of gun violence. The district's resource officer received a text around 6 a.m. Monday morning directed to Cheboygan Schools which showed a posting of a person with a rifle stating not to go to school, according to the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
