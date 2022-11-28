Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Mitchell was injured during Sunday's 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is Mitchell's second knee injury of the season. "He's pretty disappointed. Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he's worked to get back from his last one and...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field
Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their most unforgettable games in recent memory. But for all the wrong reasons. Buffalo displayed sheer and utter dominance in the AFC wild-card game back in January, but now the Patriots will finally get a chance to avenge that loss on Thursday night when they face the Bills in Foxborough, Mass. ...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes profane tweet
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted -- and then deleted -- a profane response to a social-media critic after the Ravens' loss on Sunday. The Ravens fell 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on a 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second. A person on Twitter posted, "When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) ... games like this should not...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still receiving opinions on the non-contact foot injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he was not sure whether Jackson's injury is season-ending. Jackson, who turns 29 next month, has four interceptions and 80 tackles in 12 starts this season. He has started all 88 games he's played in since Chicago drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He has recorded 14 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 422 tackles during that span. --Field Level Media
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) gets tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: RB Melvin Gordon signing with Chiefs’ practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs are signing running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad, according to multiple reports on Monday. The Denver Broncos released the two-time Pro Bowler last week, and he became a free agent upon clearing waivers. Gordon, 29, had 318 rushing yards and two touchdowns along with 25 receptions for 223 yards over 10 games (six starts) this year. But he had fallen out of favor in...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
