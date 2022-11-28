SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant Injury
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently Closing
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8). Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
What the Eagles are saying after 40-33 win over Packers in Week 12
Jalen Hurts made Eagles’ franchise history on Sunday night, rushing for more yards in a game than Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, or Michael Vick. Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 rushing yards from December 2010 against the New York Giants, and he became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game.
Aaron Rodgers Injures Ribs In Packers’ Loss To Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Rodgers kept bending, wincing, the Green Bay star and reigning NFL MVP openly in pain. Rodgers was forced out by injuries in a loss to the Eagles. He’s not ready to wave the white flag on the season. “As long as we are mathematically...
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Plan on playing this week' vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be the starter when his team goes to Chicago to play the Bears in Week 13. Rodgers left Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a ribs injury but initial scans on the injury revealed positive news on the injury front. “I...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Titans win big on the road at Belvidere North
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Boylan opens NIC-10 action strong Wednesday night by winning at Belvidere North 72-40.
Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense
The QB talked about how it is multi-faceted after moving to 10-1 by beating the Packers in Week 12
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Jalen Hurts wins NFC Offensive Player of the Week for performance vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after running roughshod over the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2022 season. Hurts completed 16 of 28 passes for 153 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and he rushed 17 times for a...
Jalen Smith exits game while leading Pacers in scoring
SACRAMENTO -- Jalen Smith was the Pacers' most effective offensive player through the mid-point of the third quarter in Wednesday night's game vs. the Kings but had to exit the game thanks to an elbow to his face. After a Pacers turnover in the backcourt, Kings guard Malik Monk drove at Smith,...
The Greeneville Sun
