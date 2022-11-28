Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers on possibility of Packers QB switch: 'I'll approach that with an open mind'
The Green Bay Packers' season looks beyond saving, and that's created a change in incentives for the would-be contender. Currently sitting at 4-8 after a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers are suddenly in the position of considering whether or not to bench star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and give his back-up, former first-round pick Jordan Love, the opportunity to start the season's remaining games.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers Injury Update - ProFootballDoc
Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao, known on social media as ProFootballDoc, has the ability to diagnose injuries by simply watching a video of the play and is relied upon by fantasy players and sports bettors alike. This week, Dr. Chao breaks down the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in difficulty breathing and difficulty turning. If Rodgers is able to play, it will be an upgrade for all of the Green Bay Packers skill position players, however it remains to be seen whether the struggling Packers will shut him down for the season.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) avoids the tackle attempt of Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Coach: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'feeling better,' no status update
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is up in the air as Green Bay enters Week 13. Test results were not available to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday when he said Rodgers, who left Sunday's loss at Philadelphia with a rib injury, was better. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur said Monday. "I think we'll know more in the next couple days." ...
Report: Packers to waive S Johnathan Abram
The Green Bay Packers are placing safety Johnathan Abram on waivers, just three weeks after claiming him off the wire, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Las Vegas Raiders released Abram, a former starter, on Nov. 8 and the Packers picked him up the following day. NFL Network said the Packers, who are 4-8, want to look at younger players now. ...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Eagles rookie DT Jordan Davis designated to return from IR
The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis on Wednesday. Davis has been sidelined since sustaining an ankle injury in the Eagles' 35-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 30. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 2. Davis, 22, has recorded 14 tackles and one pass defensed in seven games (five starts) this season. He was selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. Also on Wednesday, the Eagles signed wide receivers Auden Tate and Kawaan Baker as well as offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad. They also released defensive tackle Marvin Wilson from the practice squad. --Field Level Media
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts recovering from surgery
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is recovering from surgery to repair a torn MCL in his right knee. Pitts shared a post-operation photo from a hospital bed showing his knee in a brace. The image was on his Instagram story Wednesday. "Day 1," read the caption. The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve Monday, one day after taking a hit to the knee in the third quarter of a 27-24 victory against the Chicago Bears. Pitts, 22, posted 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 starts this season. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie first-round pick in 2021, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in 17 games (15 starts). He joined Mike Ditka as the only rookie tight ends in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards. --Field Level Media
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run
Jeff Saturday and the Colts chase dimming playoff hopes to Dallas, where the Cowboys pursue division title hopes entering December. Dallas (8-3) hits Week 13 with momentum from a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants that came after the Cowboys went on the road and manhandled the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. "Our real focus is on the fact that we haven't played this team. There's a lot of new...
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (center) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase to return this week
The streaking Cincinnati Bengals are set to get star wideout Ja'Marr Chase back for their Week 13 game, NFL Network reported Monday. Chase returned to practice last week but wasn't quite ready to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He has missed the past four games. Chase is working his way back from a hip injury initially sustained in a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 16....
Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a revelation brought to light last week. ...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday
It's officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday. At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach...
The Greeneville Sun
395
Followers
3K+
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0