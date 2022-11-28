Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense

Related
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles
The Green Bay Packers missed 15 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, according to coach Matt LaFleur.
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33
The Philadelphia Eagles racked up 363 rushing yards in their Sunday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field
Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had "hard time breathing"
Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for rest of season
Chicago Bears leading wide receiver Darnell Mooney is done for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game. It was reported Sunday that Mooney would likely require season-ending surgery on torn ligaments he suffered in his left ankle against the New York Jets. Bears coach Matt Eberflus confirmed the report Monday. He'll be placed on injured reserve. Mooney didn't record a catch in the 31-10 loss to the Jets. The third-year pro has 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. He was leading the team in catches and receiving yards. In 45 career games, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick has 182 catches for 2,179 yards and 10 touchdowns. --Field Level Media
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes profane tweet
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted -- and then deleted -- a profane response to a social-media critic after the Ravens' loss on Sunday. The Ravens fell 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on a 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second. A person on Twitter posted, "When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) ... games like this should not...
Deion Sanders confirms Colorado offered him head coach gig
Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders confirmed Monday that Colorado has offered him its head-coaching position. Fox Sports reported Saturday that Colorado offered Sanders, 55, the vacant role. Sanders was asked about the report Monday during a conference call ahead of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game. "The report is true," Sanders said. ...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) gets tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their most unforgettable games in recent memory. But for all the wrong reasons. Buffalo displayed sheer and utter dominance in the AFC wild-card game back in January, but now the Patriots will finally get a chance to avenge that loss on Thursday night when they face the Bills in Foxborough, Mass. ...
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (center) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0