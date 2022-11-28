ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Newport Plain Talk

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386643_0jPirfmN00

“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an...
GREEN BAY, WI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals: Thanksgiving and a season-defining loss on latest 'Hard Knocks' episode

Anyone somehow clinging to hope that the Arizona Cardinals can, at 4-8, still have a successful 2022 season probably shouldn't watch this week's episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks." In it, the plays that changed last Sunday's game from what looked like a Cardinals win to a win for the Los Angeles Chargers are seen in further painstaking detail. And after the game in the postgame locker room at State Farm Stadium and inside meeting rooms at the...
TEMPE, AZ
The Newport Plain Talk

Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday

It's officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday. At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy