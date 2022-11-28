ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense

The QB talked about how it is multi-faceted after moving to 10-1 by beating the Packers in Week 12

The Newport Plain Talk

Deion Sanders confirms Colorado offered him head coach gig

Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders confirmed Monday that Colorado has offered him its head-coaching position. Fox Sports reported Saturday that Colorado offered Sanders, 55, the vacant role. Sanders was asked about the report Monday during a conference call ahead of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game. "The report is true," Sanders said. ...
BOULDER, CO
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Newport Plain Talk

Bears WR Darnell Mooney out for rest of season

Chicago Bears leading wide receiver Darnell Mooney is done for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's game. It was reported Sunday that Mooney would likely require season-ending surgery on torn ligaments he suffered in his left ankle against the New York Jets. Bears coach Matt Eberflus confirmed the report Monday. He'll be placed on injured reserve. Mooney didn't record a catch in the 31-10 loss to the Jets. The third-year pro has 40 receptions for 493 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. He was leading the team in catches and receiving yards. In 45 career games, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick has 182 catches for 2,179 yards and 10 touchdowns. --Field Level Media
CHICAGO, IL
The Newport Plain Talk

Bengals approach full strength as RB Joe Mixon, WR Ja'Marr Chase hit field

Running back Joe Mixon participated in Wednesday's practice with the Cincinnati Bengals after being idle last week due to a concussion. The Bengals (7-4) host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) in a rematch of the AFC Championship game won by Cincinnati, 27-24 in overtime. The teams also met in a 34-31 shootout in Cincinnati won by the Bengals in Week 17 last season. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes profane tweet

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted -- and then deleted -- a profane response to a social-media critic after the Ravens' loss on Sunday. The Ravens fell 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on a 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second. A person on Twitter posted, "When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) ... games like this should not...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Eagles, Vikings can clinch playoff spots this week

Clinching a spot in the playoffs is a realistic possibility for the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings entering Week 13. The Eagles (10-1) and Vikings (9-2) play home games on Sunday with a shot at sealing a postseason bid with a month remaining in the regular season. Philadelphia hosts the Tennessee Titans (7-4) and the Eagles are 4-0 this season against AFC teams. In addition to beating the Titans, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Newport Plain Talk

49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Mitchell was injured during Sunday's 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is Mitchell's second knee injury of the season. "He's pretty disappointed. Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he's worked to get back from his last one and...
The Newport Plain Talk

Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday

It's officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday. At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

