SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33

The Newport Plain Talk
The Philadelphia Eagles racked up 363 rushing yards in their Sunday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Newport, TN
The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

