Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
Hugh Freeze sends message to Nick Saban, Alabama as new Auburn HC
Hugh Freeze was introduced as the new Auburn football coach on Tuesday and he had a message for Nick Saban and the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. The decision of the Auburn Tigers to hire Hugh Freeze as their next head coach after firing Bryan Harsin midseason has been met with heavy (and rightful) criticism given his transgressions both at Ole Miss and even at Liberty with his direct message activity. But you can boil down the decision at Auburn to one thing: They want to win football games.
49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday.
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is tackled by Bills Jordon Poyer after a short gain. New England ran the ball 47 times in a 14-10 win.
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run
Cowboys hit stride, Colts summon pride for stretch run
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) before the start of game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Photos: Packers fall to Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football'
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers at Colts: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
Steelers at Colts: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
NFL: New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers
Nov 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
After rolling over 300, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (calf) resting all week
NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs will not practice this week due to a calf strain, but hopes to be in the Raiders' lineup on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) intercepts a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: AFC Championship-Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (left) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (center) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) celebrate a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the…
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
