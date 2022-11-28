Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense

Hugh Freeze was introduced as the new Auburn football coach on Tuesday and he had a message for Nick Saban and the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. The decision of the Auburn Tigers to hire Hugh Freeze as their next head coach after firing Bryan Harsin midseason has been met with heavy (and rightful) criticism given his transgressions both at Ole Miss and even at Liberty with his direct message activity. But you can boil down the decision at Auburn to one thing: They want to win football games.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO