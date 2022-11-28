ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Which Strictly Contestants Did You Feel Sorry For?

I just wondered which Strictly Contestants you guys felt sorry for. Ellie Taylor (After Craig gave her a severely harsh 3 for her Rumba) Emma Barton (After she did her Rumba and Shirley ripped into her. That was uncomfortable to watch) Darth_Joker_12 wrote: ». I just wondered which Strictly Contestants...
The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas Special 2022

The celebrity sewers joining us for an extra festive Sewing Bee are Johannes Radebe, Natalie Cassidy, Penny Lancaster and Rosie Ramsey.”. Love it, and i am really manifesting a Patrick Grant participation for strictly next year, i think he has potential for a good allrounder contestant, quality dancer in ballroom and a fun entertaining guy in latins and specialty dances.
Top Of The Pops: Review Of 2022 - BBC Two

"Top Of The Pops returns for a Christmas special hosted by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders. The special will take a look back over the last 12 months delving into Pop music’s biggest stories and showcasing performances from some of the hottest artists of 2022." It...
Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer

Eastenders should premiere episodes each morning Monday to Thursday at 6am on BBC IPlayer for that day’s BBC One airing. Hollyoaks is the first soap to premiere episodes permanently on All 4 the day of E4 broadcast. Weekly boxsets can be for special occasions like sporting events or even Christmas if they wanted too. Emmerdale and Coronation Street should as well premiere on ITVX at least the day of their ITV1 broadcast. I still prefer box-set format but I can't see them doing that permanently which I would like it to happen. It may happen in the next decade or so. What do you think of daily release of EastEnders on iPlayer? Or do you still prefer the weekly box-set. Do you still like it to premiere first on television broadcast? Or others?
Coronation Street's Summer struggles with her tragic secret

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's Coronation Street (November 30) saw Summer Spellman struggle as she continued to hide the news of her miscarriage from couple Mike and Esther. As viewers will remember, Summer promised to give her baby away to Mike and Esther after she and Aaron decided they weren't...
DS's Favourite Xmas Top 5 Hit - ROUND 20

Maocolm Vaughan - St. Therese of the Roses (1957) Frank Ifield - Lovesick Blues (1962) The Foundations - Build Me Up Buttercup (1968) Alvin Stardust - My Coo-Ca-Choo (1973) Renee and Renato - Save Your Love (1982) 13%. 3 votes. Erasure - Sometimes (1983) 30%. 7 votes. Janet Jackson -...
Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid faces new family crisis as his lies continue

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Stephen Reid's constant lies threaten to trip him up in Coronation Street, as niece Sarah Platt grows desperate for his cash investment. In new scenes set to broadcast on ITV, Sarah is still hoping to enter into business with Underworld co-worker Michael after being struck by his designs, but she's soon left deflated by a potential investor meeting.
Tom Hardy's new TV project lands first trailer

A first trailer for Tom Hardy's new TV series Predators has been released. The Venom star narrates the new Sky Nature documentary series, which spans five episodes following five different predators across the globe. They include cheetahs in Tanzania, polar bears in Canada, lions in Botswana, pumas in Chile and...

