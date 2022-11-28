ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles

“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.

