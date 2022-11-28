Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Run Defense vs. Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL
Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LaFleur had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I think...
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8). Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers details rib injury, expects to play next week if tests check out
After sustaining a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects to play next week if further testing comes back positive.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears
For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
The Ringer
Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
atozsports.com
Eagles HC explains confusing moment vs. Packers
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni cleared the air on a dicey situation that cost his team the lead early on in Sunday night’s win over the Green Bay Packers. Sirianni addressed the decision to not challenge a Jalen Hurts run up the middle on 3rd & 1 with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter. Though it looked like Hurts had enough for the first down, he was ruled short, which set up for a 4th & 1.
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
Stanford contacts Ravens OC Greg Roman
Stanford discussed its coaching vacancy with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Cardinal are beginning the search for a replacement for David Shaw, who resigned after 12 seasons at Stanford. Roman was contacted by Stanford regarding the job, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed. "Greg talked to me, said there's been some contact there," Ravens coach John...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
