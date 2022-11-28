SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
Oklahoma Daily
Sooners in NFL: Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts sets franchise record with 157 rushing yards in win over Packers
Former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts played a historic game Sunday night during the Philadelphia Eagles’ (10-1) 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers (4-8). Hurts broke the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback, finishing the night with 17 carries for 157 yards. Through the air, he completed 16-of-28 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
What the Eagles are saying after 40-33 win over Packers in Week 12
Jalen Hurts made Eagles’ franchise history on Sunday night, rushing for more yards in a game than Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, or Michael Vick. Hurts topped Michael Vick’s 130 rushing yards from December 2010 against the New York Giants, and he became the first player since at least 1950 with 150-plus yards rushing and 150-plus yards passing with multiple pass touchdowns in a game.
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had "hard time breathing"
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Plan on playing this week' vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be the starter when his team goes to Chicago to play the Bears in Week 13. Rodgers left Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a ribs injury but initial scans on the injury revealed positive news on the injury front. “I...
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Oct 2, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford contacts Ravens OC Greg Roman
Stanford discussed its coaching vacancy with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The Cardinal are beginning the search for a replacement for David Shaw, who resigned after 12 seasons at Stanford. Roman was contacted by Stanford regarding the job, the Baltimore Ravens confirmed. "Greg talked to me, said there's been some contact there," Ravens coach John...
Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't waned
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys remain interested in landing Odell Beckham Jr. despite the free agent receiver's removal from a recent flight. "His overall team compatibility, his judgment, his behavior is not an issue with him," the Cowboys owner said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "It is with many. It isn't with him." Jones said Beckham is scheduled to visit with the Cowboys (8-3) this Monday, which...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, a sign of recognition for a stellar performance in a wild Birds win against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.In the 40-33 victory at Lincoln Financial Field, Hurts ran for 157 yards, setting a team record for a quarterback. He also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The rushing record broke a previous high mark set by Michael Vick, who ran for 130 yards in December 2010 against the New York Giants.The Eagles ascended to a league-best 10-1 record after the win over Green Bay and two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Some speculate that with the season Hurts is having, he could take the MVP crown from Rodgers.
