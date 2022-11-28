ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33

 2 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles racked up 363 rushing yards in their Sunday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Community Policy