Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) feeling better, but no update on status
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said quarterback Aaron Rodgers was feeling better Monday after sustaining a ribs injury in a Sunday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but LaFleur had no true update beyond that. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur told reporters on Monday. "I think...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers details rib injury, expects to play next week if tests check out
After sustaining a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects to play next week if further testing comes back positive.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers updates status for Bears game in Week 13
The Green Bay Packers were unsure about Aaron Rodgers’ status on Monday. The Packers quarterback suffered a rib injury on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury added to Rodgers’ pain as he was already playing with a broken thumb. Rodgers addressed the injuries during his weekly...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Aaron Rodgers Injury Update - ProFootballDoc
Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao, known on social media as ProFootballDoc, has the ability to diagnose injuries by simply watching a video of the play and is relied upon by fantasy players and sports bettors alike. This week, Dr. Chao breaks down the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in difficulty breathing and difficulty turning. If Rodgers is able to play, it will be an upgrade for all of the Green Bay Packers skill position players, however it remains to be seen whether the struggling Packers will shut him down for the season.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love vs. Eagles
On Monday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur discussed the play of Jordan Love vs. the Eagles.
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense
The QB talked about how it is multi-faceted after moving to 10-1 by beating the Packers in Week 12
Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday
It's officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday. At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach...
Reports: UAB set to hire Trent Dilfer as head coach
Trent Dilfer is on the verge of jumping from a high school coaching job to becoming the head football coach at UAB. Multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night that the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to take over a Blazers team that went 6-6 this year, 4-4 in Conference USA play. Dilfer is in his fourth year running the Lipscomb Academy football program in Nashville, and his team is...
NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice
Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions. Fashanu's decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared. "Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a...
