ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Connection

Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'

The Connection
The Connection
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nexhf_0jPiopgQ00

Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had "hard time breathing"

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers updates status for Bears game in Week 13

The Green Bay Packers were unsure about Aaron Rodgers’ status on Monday. The Packers quarterback suffered a rib injury on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. The injury added to Rodgers’ pain as he was already playing with a broken thumb. Rodgers addressed the injuries during his weekly...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

Aaron Rodgers Injury Update - ProFootballDoc

Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao, known on social media as ProFootballDoc, has the ability to diagnose injuries by simply watching a video of the play and is relied upon by fantasy players and sports bettors alike. This week, Dr. Chao breaks down the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in difficulty breathing and difficulty turning. If Rodgers is able to play, it will be an upgrade for all of the Green Bay Packers skill position players, however it remains to be seen whether the struggling Packers will shut him down for the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday

It's officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday. At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Connection

Reports: UAB set to hire Trent Dilfer as head coach

Trent Dilfer is on the verge of jumping from a high school coaching job to becoming the head football coach at UAB. Multiple media outlets reported Tuesday night that the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to take over a Blazers team that went 6-6 this year, 4-4 in Conference USA play. Dilfer is in his fourth year running the Lipscomb Academy football program in Nashville, and his team is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Connection

NFL: Pro Bowl-AFC Practice

Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman during AFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
FLORIDA STATE
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
GREEN BAY, WI
The Connection

OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions. Fashanu's decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared. "Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
389
Followers
3K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy