Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game
Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers details rib injury, expects to play next week if tests check out
After sustaining a rib injury in the loss to the Eagles, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he expects to play next week if further testing comes back positive.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gives update on rib injury
Aaron Rodgers is one tough guy. New details came out about his thumb injury and it is a wonder he is playing through it. Midway through the third quarter, Rodgers was in visible pain. After the series, he was immediately taken to the locker room. Many assumed that his thumb had been aggravated in some way. However, it seemed he sustained a new injury during the game. In his postgame press conference, Aaron Rodgers revealed a new injury he suffered.
Aaron Rodgers got 'good news,' plans to play vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday he plans to play in Week 13 at Chicago after getting "good news" from his scans. Rodgers made the comments on the "Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers left Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia with a rib injury. He was already dealing with an...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had "hard time breathing"
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
DeShone Kizer says he discussed 9/11 conspiracy theories with Packers' Aaron Rodgers
Former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer has described a unique early interaction he had with Aaron Rodgers. "He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?' What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?" Kizer explained during an appearance on "The Breneman Show" which is hosted by former player Adam Breneman, according to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post and Reice Shipley of The Comeback.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers on upcoming game against Bears: ‘I plan on playing this week’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he plans on playing Sunday against the Chicago Bears after suffering a rib injury against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Time for Aaron Rodgers to Take a Seat
Tonight on the Jason Smith show with Mike Harmon, the guys talked about Aaron Rodgers and the 4-8 Green Bay Packers.
