Jalen Hurts on the Eagles' Offense

Related
Nick Sirianni on the Eagles' running game vs. Packers
The Eagles head coach marveled at the job his team did rushing for 363 yards in beating Green Bay in Week 12
Should The Packers Sit Aaron Rodgers For The Rest Of The Season?
Kevin discusses if we have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in a Green Bay Packers uniform as they sit at 4-8 and he is ailing multiple injuries.
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had "hard time breathing"
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Loss to Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost again but Aaron Rodgers found a silver lining following the game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles
“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes a side in the Tennessee vs Alabama rankings debate
One of the biggest debates in college football right now is whether or not the Tennessee Vols should be ranked above the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff rankings. The new rankings will be revealed on Tuesday night and if Tennessee is ranked higher than Alabama, it will...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) in the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Decision on Justin Fields Not Influenced by Packers Week
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus sees improvement in Justin Fields' shoulder but a final decision on starting is medical, not based on the rivalry with Green Bay.
Patriots get first shot at Bills since lopsided playoff game
Last time the New England Patriots clashed with the Buffalo Bills, they found themselves caught up in one of their most unforgettable games in recent memory. But for all the wrong reasons. Buffalo displayed sheer and utter dominance in the AFC wild-card game back in January, but now the Patriots will finally get a chance to avenge that loss on Thursday night when they face the Bills in Foxborough, Mass. ...
SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33
The Philadelphia Eagles racked up 363 rushing yards in their Sunday Night Football victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson injured kidney
Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is out indefinitely with a lacerated kidney, ESPN reported Tuesday. Gardner-Johnson, who leads the NFL with six interceptions, was injured in Sunday night's win against Green Bay. After a painful collision with Packers wide receiver Christian Watson late in the first quarter, he was carted to the locker room and did not return. ...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson deletes profane tweet
Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted -- and then deleted -- a profane response to a social-media critic after the Ravens' loss on Sunday. The Ravens fell 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker coming up short on a 67-yard field-goal attempt at the last second. A person on Twitter posted, "When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like (Jackson) ... games like this should not...
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball while Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Coach: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers 'feeling better,' no status update
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is up in the air as Green Bay enters Week 13. Test results were not available to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Monday when he said Rodgers, who left Sunday's loss at Philadelphia with a rib injury, was better. "I know he's feeling better today," LaFleur said Monday. "I think we'll know more in the next couple days." ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Replace Joe Barry as Defensive Coordinator?
The Green Bay Packers gave up 40 points in Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Steelers at Colts: Preview, Prop Picks, Prediction
Indianapolis' Matt Ryan is trying to keep the Colts' faint playoff hopes alive as the Pittsburgh Steelers visit on Monday night. Ryan regained the starting quarterback job after interim coach Jeff Saturday replaced the fired Frank Reich. In two games since, the Colts (4-6-1) have split a pair of close contests while Ryan has avoided turnovers. He has started 225 more NFL games than his Monday counterpart, Steelers rookie Kenny...
49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell (knee), sign CB Janoris Jenkins to practice squad
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss six to eight weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Mitchell was injured during Sunday's 13-0 victory over the New Orleans Saints. It is Mitchell's second knee injury of the season. "He's pretty disappointed. Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he's worked to get back from his last one and...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Bears S Eddie Jackson has Lisfranc injury
Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson is out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection is still receiving opinions on the non-contact foot injury sustained during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Monday he was not sure whether Jackson's injury is season-ending. Jackson, who turns 29 next month, has four interceptions and 80 tackles in 12 starts this season. He has started all 88 games he's played in since Chicago drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He has recorded 14 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and 422 tackles during that span. --Field Level Media
The Connection
Tellico Village, TN
389
Followers
3K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com
Comments / 0