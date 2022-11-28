SNF: Eagles Defeat Packers 40-33

The streaking Cincinnati Bengals are set to get star wideout Ja'Marr Chase back for their Week 13 game, NFL Network reported Monday. Chase returned to practice last week but wasn't quite ready to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He has missed the past four games. Chase is working his way back from a hip injury initially sustained in a 30-26 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 16....

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO