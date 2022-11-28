ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had 'hard time breathing'

 2 days ago

Rodgers injures ribs in Packers' loss to Eagles; had "hard time breathing"

ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers drops shocking injury status update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.
The Ringer

Eagles-Packers Postgame Reaction: Eagles Run All Over the Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a 40-33 victory for their 10th win of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The Birds rushed for over 363 yards as a team. QB Jalen Hurts accounted for 157 of those yards, which marks a career high for the MVP candidate. Ben and Sheil break down the monstrous Eagles rushing attack, why the defense appeared to struggle, and a disappointing outing from the special teams unit.
Aaron Rodgers Injury Update - ProFootballDoc

Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor Dr. David Chao, known on social media as ProFootballDoc, has the ability to diagnose injuries by simply watching a video of the play and is relied upon by fantasy players and sports bettors alike. This week, Dr. Chao breaks down the injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers suffered an injury to his ribs on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles that resulted in difficulty breathing and difficulty turning. If Rodgers is able to play, it will be an upgrade for all of the Green Bay Packers skill position players, however it remains to be seen whether the struggling Packers will shut him down for the season.
Deshaun Watson officially reinstated Monday

It's officially Houston week for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The end of Watson's league-issued suspension officially arrived Monday afternoon and Cleveland begins preparing for a trip to play the Texans (1-9-1) with practice Wednesday. At 4-7, the Browns need a lot of breaks to crash the AFC playoff picture in December. Watson was confirmed as the starting quarterback for the Week 13 visit to his former team by head coach...
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Eagles run all over Packers defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers kept it close against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, but missed tackles and bad run defense led the Green and Gold’s seventh loss in the last eight weeks. Green Bay Nation’s Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss the good and the bad […]
