Columbus St. Francis DeSales takes victory lap past Columbus Northland
Columbus St. Francis DeSales stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 50-26 win over Columbus Northland in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Northland faced off on February 11, 2021 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School. For more, click here.
Pickerington Central makes Reynoldsburg walk the plank
Pickerington Central rolled past Reynoldsburg for a comfortable 67-36 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Reynoldsburg and Pickerington Central played in a 56-53 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
Poland Seminary shuts off the power on Warren Champion
Poland Seminary's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 51-22 win over Warren Champion in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Poland Seminary and Warren Champion played in a 55-25 game on January 23, 2021. For a...
Circleville finally dismisses Frankfort Adena in spectacular fashion
It was one for the ages as Circleville simply refused to fall to Frankfort Adena in registering a 73-62 overtime in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 1. Last season, Circleville and Frankfort Adena faced off on December 1, 2021 at Circleville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Akron Hoban pays the price for Toledo Central Catholic's fast start
Akron Hoban wouldn't go away, but Toledo Central Catholic's early lead eventually stood up for a 28-21 verdict at Akron Hoban High on December 1 in Ohio football action. Toledo Central Catholic moved in front of Akron Hoban 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Explosive start keys Belmont Union Local's resounding romp over Cambridge
Belmont Union Local scored early and often in an 81-17 win over Cambridge in Ohio girls basketball on December 1. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Cambridge faced off on January 3, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Wellsville squeaks past Leetonia in tight tilt
Wellsville posted a narrow 35-34 win over Leetonia in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Leetonia and Wellsville squared off with January 6, 2022 at Leetonia High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Dresden Tri-Valley on top of New Concord John Glenn
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Dresden Tri-Valley nipped New Concord John Glenn 49-48 on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 17-13 lead over New Concord John Glenn.
Southington Chalker outclasses Bristolville Bristol
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Southington Chalker will take its 40-27 victory over Bristolville Bristol in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 1. The last time Bristolville Bristol and Southington Chalker played in a 88-20 game on January 26, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Galloway Westland comes up short in matchup with Columbus Whetstone
Columbus Whetstone collected a solid win over Galloway Westland in a 79-68 verdict for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 1. Last season, Columbus Whetstone and Galloway Westland squared off with December 13, 2021 at Columbus Whetstone High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Warsaw River View nips Coshocton in taut scare
Warsaw River View edged Coshocton 54-50 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Warsaw River View and Coshocton faced off on January 26, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School. For more, click here.
Mt. Vernon escapes close call with Johnstown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Mt. Vernon wore a victory shine after clipping Johnstown 55-53 on November 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon moved in front of Johnstown 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
Andover Pymatuning Valley defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair
Andover Pymatuning Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Cortland Maplewood 67-17 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on February 2, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School. For more, click here.
Massillon Perry nips North Canton Hoover in taut scare
Massillon Perry didn't flinch, finally repelling North Canton Hoover 44-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on November 30. Last season, North Canton Hoover and Massillon Perry faced off on February 2, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sweating it out: Zanesville West Muskingum edges Byesville Meadowbrook
Zanesville West Muskingum swapped jabs before dispatching Byesville Meadowbrook 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Zanesville West Muskingum moved in front of Byesville Meadowbrook 13-5 to begin the second quarter.
Zanesville Maysville survives taut tilt with Crooksville
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Zanesville Maysville didn't mind, dispatching Crooksville 49-43 at Zanesville Maysville High on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Crooksville and Zanesville Maysville squared off with January 26, 2022 at Crooksville High School...
Mayfield outlasts Mentor Lake Catholic to earn OT victory
Mentor Lake Catholic was so close, but not close enough as Mayfield was pushed to overtime before capturing a 51-49 win on November 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Mentor Lake Catholic authored a promising start, taking a 10-5 advantage over Mayfield at the end of the first quarter.
Lisbon escapes close call with East Palestine
The cardiac kids of Lisbon unleashed every advantage to outlast East Palestine 32-31 at East Palestine High on December 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Lisbon and East Palestine played in a 52-46 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.
Blowout: Painesville Riverside delivers statement win over Geneva
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Painesville Riverside put away Geneva 69-38 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on November 30. Painesville Riverside drew first blood by forging a 20-15 margin over Geneva after the first quarter.
Razor thin: Lima Senior earns tough verdict over Oregon Clay
Lima Senior topped Oregon Clay 44-37 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on December 1. The last time Oregon Clay and Lima Senior played in a 49-38 game on December 2, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
