Louisiana Amendment 1 seeks to prevent noncitizen voting
Louisiana aims to be the first state in America to prohibit outright any non-U.S. citizen voting statewide, a move toward election integrity red states may consider.
Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires
After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana
Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
KTBS
Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
NOLA.com
Once dominated by behemoths, Louisiana insurance increasingly provided by unproven carriers
Once upon a time, most Louisianans insured their homes with a traditional behemoth, a giant of the industry, like State Farm, Allstate, Farmers or USAA. No more. Today, a sizable share of Louisiana homeowners now buy their insurance from small, undercapitalized and often unproven companies that lack the huge reserves to protect them when catastrophe strikes.
KPLC TV
Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
theadvocate.com
Early learning standards spark new arguments, months after Louisiana board gave approval
Backers of new learning standards for young children urged Louisiana's top school board to give the changes final approval despite ongoing criticism that the benchmarks need more public input. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project and the father of two children, said he read the revised guidelines.
Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
Top 7 Best Christmas Towns in Louisiana
Christmas is truly a magical time of the year. So when I saw a listing of the best Christmas towns in Louisiana on Only in Louisiana I decided to look into it and see if they were right. We narrowed them down to the best 7 towns where you can...
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
Did You Know a Bunch of Louisiana Folks Work on Yellowstone, 1883?
We've said it before and we'll say it again. Louisiana is chock full of talent when it comes to the television and film industry and quite a few folks from the Bayou State have worked on both hit TV shows Yellowstone and 1883. I'm guessing you already figured out Louisiana's...
stmarynow.com
Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise
PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide
Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
What Louisiana City Lands on the Top 10 List for Porch Pirates?
If you are like me, you have probably already started your Christmas shopping. I know, some have already finished. Lucky you. But many of us will be browsing for just the right gifts for those special folks in our lives. I will try to do most of my shopping local. But I will probably order some things online.
KNOE TV8
LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
