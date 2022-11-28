ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Bossier Businessman Well Known For Eccentric Ads Retires

After teasing a major announcement online for more than a week, Office Furniture Source in Bossier City has made an announcement about their ownership. Well known founder and owner of the company, Martin Grau, has retired...effective today. In a statement from the company, Grau has agreed to sell the business...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Severe Weather Moves into North Louisiana

Stormy weather is moving into the region and this system could bring some severe storms across parts of Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and northern Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas, and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. This tornado...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana governor officially endorses Tarver for mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a big endorsement in the mayor’s race from the top democrat in the state on Tuesday for Sen. Greg Tarver. It was a packed house at the consortium venue on North Market Street for that announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. Politicians, community and religious leaders all gathered with him to support Tarver.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPLC TV

Amendment One on December ballot could impact who votes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Early voting is underway for the Dec. 10th election and many of you are asking what is the focus of Louisiana Amendment One. Amendment One deals with whether non U.S. citizens can vote in Louisiana. While it may seem like that’s already spelled out in Louisiana law, some argue there’s a loophole that needs to be closed.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Murder suspect on the run in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Marshals and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division are currently seeking out 24-year-old Infant Johnson. Johnson also goes by the name Joshua and is believed to be traveling with 21-year-old Yoanna Verona. Johnson is wanted by the Dallas Police Department for two counts of capital murder. Johnson is […]
MONROE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana and you like to go out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are great choices for when you want to enjoy a really good burger with your friends or family.
LOUISIANA STATE
stmarynow.com

Louisiana's Tiger Brigade takes part in Warfighter exercise

PINEVILLE – The Louisiana Army National Guard’s 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Lafayette, sent more than 100 soldiers to participate in Warfighter Exercise 23-2 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Oct. 25-Nov. 15. Warfighter exercises are designed to test division level elements who are spread out across the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide

Authorities in Louisiana Are Seeking Two Suspects Believed to be Involved in a November 22 Homicide. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department reported on November 28, 2022, that on November 22, officers were summoned to the 4300 block of Linwood after reports of a shooting. Responding officers discovered a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

LA Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries tracks down CWD in NELA deer

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries now has all seven chronic wasting disease drop-off locations open across northeast Louisiana. Department officials say the sites are open to hunters 24 hours a day to test their deer for CWD. Hunters can test for the disease in Franklin, Madison and Tensas parishes:
LOUISIANA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
804K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy