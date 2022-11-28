Read full article on original website
Terrell Owens knocks out man at a CVS (video)
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens put a man on the pavement in Los Angeles after reportedly harassing and threatening the football great and a fan who was conversing with him. Owens, aka “T.O.”, had stopped by a CVS in Inglewood at about 11:30 p.m. to grab some necessities when a fan approached him to have a conversation.
Complex
Video Shows Terrell Owens Knocking Out Man Who Was Allegedly Heckling Him
Terrell Owens was involved in an incident on Saturday night outside of a CVS in Inglewood, California. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports, the former All-Pro NFL wide receiver was captured knocking out a heckler who was allegedly harassing customers. According to Owens, he was shopping in the store when a San Francisco 49ers fan approached him and sparked up a conversation.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Former NFL Player Terrell Owens Filmed Punching Alleged Heckler Outside a CVS in California
The 48-year-old told TMZ Sports that he was talking to a fan inside the store when they were both confronted by the heckler Terrell Owens was seen punching a man who the former NFL player says harassed him and other customers while visiting a CVS in Inglewood, California this weekend, a video obtained by TMZ Sports showed. In the footage, Owens — who previously played for teams including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys — is seen fighting with a shirtless man outside of...
From Football to Street Brawl: Terrell Owens Knocks Man to the Ground Outside Inglewood CVS
Many years removed from playing football in the NFL, Terrell Owens still has got the brawn, as evidenced in a video where he engaged in fisticuffs with someone in Inglewood, California. The former NFL player was seen in a video posted on the TMZ Sports website making light work of...
MMAmania.com
Terrell Owens pops, drops salty CVS customer in unofficial celebrity boxing audition (Video)
Take two of these (hands) and call me in the morning. NFL great Terrell Owens and his unnamed opponent were already fired up after shopping at CVS in Inglewood, Calif., partly because of the pharmacy chain’s blatant markups, but mostly because of the 17 trees that had to be sacrificed for their six-foot receipts.
“You only missed 3 games in 15 years?!” — Byron Scott sits down with ironman A.C. Green
It's been two decades but Byron Scott still can't fathom former teammate A.C. Green's iron man streak.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Blistering ‘Cougar Hunting’ Comment About Zach Wilson
Not one to hold back with his criticism, Shannon Sharpe threw some shade at New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who was benched during the Jets vs. Bears game on Sunday (November 27th). While praising fellow Jets quarterback Mike White for his playing abilities during Sunday’s game, Shannon Sharpe made...
Deion Sanders next coaching move reportedly down to 3 schools
Deion Sanders is one of the most intriguing names in the college football coaching carousel and he’s reportedly down to three choices. The biggest personality in college football has been coaching in FCS for the last three years. It sees it’s time for him to move on up to FBS or, if you will, prime time.
CBS Sports
Bo Jackson turns 60: Five crazy facts about the former NFL and MLB star's pro career
There were three basic facts that every sports fan generally accepted in the late 1980s: Michael Jordan ruled the hardwood, Wayne Gretzky lorded over ice rinks, and Bo Jackson dominated everything else. How great was Jackson? Jordan, hailed as the greatest player in NBA history, once had a cameo in a commercial starring Jackson, the two-sport star who, for a brief moment in time, was one of the most famous athletes on the planet.
Changes let high school athletes bank big endorsement bucks
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jada Williams was a social media star and a talented point guard when she moved with her mother from a Kansas City suburb to San Diego, looking to play basketball for a high school powerhouse and parlay her online prowess into endorsement deals. She found...
