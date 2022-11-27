Now that Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are over, there’s another more recently adopted holiday to look forward to: Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a day for people to give back to those in need, whether through donating, volunteering, raising money, etc. If you choose to give back during this season of gratitude, it’s important to reevaluate your financial plan to include your preferred organizations, decide on a system that works for you and choose the best method for giving, while helping your bank account in the process.

2 DAYS AGO