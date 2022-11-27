Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus Update: Will You Get a Stimulus Check This Month to Help With Holiday Spending?
This is an expensive time of year, but a stimulus check could help you cover costs.
Suze Orman Says You Must Stick to This Rule When Buying Holiday Gifts
It could spare you a world of financial regret.
Some shoppers are changing holiday spending habits due to Ian, inflation
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $960 billion between November 1 and Christmas.
How to avoid financial pitfalls this holiday season
The holidays are a time when many people fall deeper into debt, but it doesn't need to be that way.
Why Suze Orman Says This Asset Is the 'Greatest Gift You Can Give Right Now'
Nothing screams holiday spirit like something from the U.S. Treasury.
How To Raise Your Credit Score by 100 Points Overnight
Your credit score can have a big impact on your finances--particularly the amount of credit available to you. Credit scores are used by lenders of all kinds--including credit cards and mortgage...
3 Reasons Not to Open a Joint Bank Account With Your Partner
You might share a roof and a life -- but you don't have to share a bank account.
aarp.org
7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
Suze Orman Says Couples Shouldn't Bank Together. Here's Why
There are certain aspects of your life you may want to keep separate. Some couples like to do everything together -- including banking. Going that route is a mistake you might regret. There are different types of couples you might encounter. Some are wrapped up in each other and do...
NASDAQ
Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023
Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
money.com
Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)
A home equity line of credit, widely referred to as a HELOC, is a type of second mortgage. Lenders base the amount you can borrow on the equity in your home, which is calculated by subtracting your outstanding mortgage balance from your home’s market value. However, unlike most loans,...
WYTV.com
Positive Parenting: Budgeting for the holidays
(WYTV) — The holidays are a joyous time but can quickly become stressful if you don’t plan properly. Budgeting for the holiday season can prevent a financial headache in the long run. Between food and family this holiday season, there’s a lot to be happy about. But it’s...
CNBC
Nearly half of millennials and Gen Z say weddings and social events are getting in the way of their money goals
If you've been a guest at one or a few weddings this year, you know it can cost a pretty penny to celebrate the happy couple. It's no secret that hosting your own wedding requires its own financial planning, but just attending a nuptial ceremony — not to mention pre-ceremony festivities — is cutting into personal budgets.
CNET
When Is the Best Time to Apply for a Credit Card?
The best time to apply for a credit card depends on your financial life. While holiday shopping or special promotions by credit card issuers can tempt you into making a split-second decision, it's better to take the time to consider your financial situation and what your needs are. Credit cards...
5 reasons to use your credit card instead of debit when you’re at the register
There are many ways to pay for things these days. You can even use your phone or an app to seamlessly pay for an item at most stores. Two other common options we’re all familiar with: credit cards and debit cards. Credit cards offer a credit line that you...
4 Tips to Know this Giving Tuesday
Now that Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are over, there’s another more recently adopted holiday to look forward to: Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a day for people to give back to those in need, whether through donating, volunteering, raising money, etc. If you choose to give back during this season of gratitude, it’s important to reevaluate your financial plan to include your preferred organizations, decide on a system that works for you and choose the best method for giving, while helping your bank account in the process.
MyNorthwest.com
Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?
For small businesses hoping to establish or expand their brick-and-mortar presence, it may seem like a bad time to sink cash into a commercial property purchase. Amid predictions of an upcoming recession, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate for the sixth time in 2022, citing inflation risks and global conflict. Inevitably, this will make loans more expensive for borrowers.
Women, Divorce and Retirement: Be Bold to Secure Your Future
“Joyce,” 61, of Virginia offers up a supportive message to fellow divorcees. Has your divorce financially impacted your retirement plans?. Did you hire a financial adviser, a CPA, or other finance professional to help you plan your retirement needs during the divorce proceedings? Would you today?. I have free...
KXLY
How stay-at-home spouses can build credit
Spouses share a lot, but no matter your relationship status, your credit score belongs to you and you alone. Even if you’re 100% supported financially by your spouse or partner, establishing and building your own credit score is essential. It can benefit you both as you navigate financial decisions...
Comments / 0