aarp.org

7 Secrets of Retirement ‘Super Savers’

AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. These “super savers,” as defined in an annual survey by Principal Financial Group,...
The Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says Couples Shouldn't Bank Together. Here's Why

There are certain aspects of your life you may want to keep separate. Some couples like to do everything together -- including banking. Going that route is a mistake you might regret. There are different types of couples you might encounter. Some are wrapped up in each other and do...
NASDAQ

Best Credit Unions of 2022-2023

Everyone wants the best home for their money. As many banks continue to add fees and offer poor interest rates in exchange for borrowing your money, credit unions offer an appealing alternative. Credit unions are nonprofit organizations owned by their account holders. That ownership often translates to higher interest on checking and savings accounts, and lower fees on loan products.
money.com

Pros and Cons of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A home equity line of credit, widely referred to as a HELOC, is a type of second mortgage. Lenders base the amount you can borrow on the equity in your home, which is calculated by subtracting your outstanding mortgage balance from your home’s market value. However, unlike most loans,...
WYTV.com

Positive Parenting: Budgeting for the holidays

(WYTV) — The holidays are a joyous time but can quickly become stressful if you don’t plan properly. Budgeting for the holiday season can prevent a financial headache in the long run. Between food and family this holiday season, there’s a lot to be happy about. But it’s...
CNET

When Is the Best Time to Apply for a Credit Card?

The best time to apply for a credit card depends on your financial life. While holiday shopping or special promotions by credit card issuers can tempt you into making a split-second decision, it's better to take the time to consider your financial situation and what your needs are. Credit cards...
Retirement Daily

4 Tips to Know this Giving Tuesday

Now that Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday are over, there’s another more recently adopted holiday to look forward to: Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a day for people to give back to those in need, whether through donating, volunteering, raising money, etc. If you choose to give back during this season of gratitude, it’s important to reevaluate your financial plan to include your preferred organizations, decide on a system that works for you and choose the best method for giving, while helping your bank account in the process.
MyNorthwest.com

Is now the right time for your business to buy real estate?

For small businesses hoping to establish or expand their brick-and-mortar presence, it may seem like a bad time to sink cash into a commercial property purchase. Amid predictions of an upcoming recession, the Federal Reserve increased the federal funds rate for the sixth time in 2022, citing inflation risks and global conflict. Inevitably, this will make loans more expensive for borrowers.
KXLY

How stay-at-home spouses can build credit

Spouses share a lot, but no matter your relationship status, your credit score belongs to you and you alone. Even if you’re 100% supported financially by your spouse or partner, establishing and building your own credit score is essential. It can benefit you both as you navigate financial decisions...
