South Korea vs Ghana LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Kudus hits winner in thriller

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16.

Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Kudus added a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 half-time lead.

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the see-saw match.

Kudus then grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.

