“You can do all things with just a little bit of resources.” Deon’s Place, a community based project to house the homeless, will host open house Dec. 10

Verona High School hangs flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations
Verona Area High School students and visitors now have a near-constant reminder of Wisconsin’s Indigenous heritage. The school unveiled the flags of all 12 of Wisconsin’s Indigenous Nations hanging above a common area near the school’s performing arts center in an event Monday. “It’s another example of...
You can now get five free COVID tests every month
After initially offering every Wisconsin household a kit of five COVID home tests, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services today announced that every household can now receive five free COVID tests every month. The tests are available to be ordered through the Say Yes! Covid Test website. “With the holidays...
DNR Secretary Preston Cole announces retirement
Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Secretary Preston D. Cole will retire from state government on Nov. 23, 2022, ending a 35-year career in public service. “Preston has been an integral part of my administration since day one, and we are sorry to see him...
Black Oxygen: Life is like theater with Candace Thomas
To actor Candace Thomas, Wisconsin feels like a second home. Candace is currently part of the Forward Theater production Feeding Beatrice which runs through November 20, 2022 in Madison, WI. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Candace discusses her connection to Wisconsin, her journey into acting, and the role of theater in teaching folks about empathy. We also discuss her role in Feeding Beatrice and what she’s learned about herself in this production.
Palmeri wins Assembly race; first Latina to represent Oshkosh in State Assembly
Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri has defeated Republican Donnie Herman with 53 percent of the vote to represent Wisconsin’s 54th Assembly District in the state legislature. The district encompasses most of the City of Oshkosh. “I’m ready to get to work right away,” Palmeri told Madison365 just before delivering her...
Gov. Tony Evers defeats Tim Michels to win second term
Shortly after midnight, Republican businessman Tim Michels conceded to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in the race for Wisconsin governor. The Associated Press called the race in Evers’ favor at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday. As of this morning, Evers had 51.07% of the votes to Michels’ 47.91%. “On Jan. 3,...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: November 9
It’s a night of status quo in Wisconsin: Tony Evers holds the governorship and Ron Johnson keeps the Senate seat. On the podcast today, we’ve got a breakdown of all the election results and some analysis on why things went the way they did. Listen now:
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi’s successor
(CNN) — House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she’d relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years,...
Johnson prevails in Wisconsin Senate race that Democrats eyed as pickup opportunity
(CNN) — Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson will win reelection, CNN projects, defeating Mandela Barnes in a race that Democrats saw as one of their best flip opportunities in the midterm elections. The victory is another demonstration of the remarkable political durability of Johnson, 67, who has now won...
Madison365
Madison, WI
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison's communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
