Jada Pinkett Smith Uses This $5 Toner to Keep Her Skin Acne-Free

Whenever we see Jada Pinkett Smith at a red carpet event or on her wildly popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk , she always looks flawless! We don't doubt that she has an incredible glam team to make sure she stuns on a daily basis, but makeup is only as good as how your natural skin looks.

We've been incredibly curious as to how she remains radiant around the clock, and of course, we expect celebrity skincare routines to include luxury items we can't necessarily afford. But to our surprise, the item Pinkett Smith reportedly relies on to keep her skin clear of acne costs just $5!

Get the Clean & Clear Essentials Oil-Free Deep Cleaning Face Astringent for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 28, 2022, but are subject to change.

We all know that stars can be just like Us , but we rarely come across a celeb who uses the same affordable drugstore brands we can buy at our local CVS. For Jada Pinkett Smith, her go-to skincare pick is the Clean & Clear Essentials Oil-Free Deep Cleaning Face Astringent ! According to Prevention , Pinkett Smith once said this toner is able to “pull all the stuff out," meaning it rids your pores of impurities that may cause breakouts to occur. The 2% salicylic acid in the toner's formula is what helps prevent pimples, but it doesn't necessarily irritate the skin. If your skin is particularly sensitive, you may only want to use this toner where you typically see breakouts happen — like the frequently congested T-zone region.

Not only is Pinkett Smith a fan of this toner , thousands of other shoppers love it just as much as she does! It's been called the "best cheap toner on the market," and some claim it leaves your "face feeling cleansed and clean." That's all we could ask for from a toner, and at this price, we're totally willing to try it out for ourselves!

