HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — It was inevitable. Anyone who had seen Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson play beach volleyball, who had taken stock of their personalities — bright, effervescent, unmistakably joyful — and did the math, of their ages and talents and overall dispositions, knew, or at least thought they knew, that they were Canada’s inevitable partnership, one of the best defenders in the world paired with one of its best blockers.

1 DAY AGO