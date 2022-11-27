Read full article on original website
Sealy steps down as UCLA’s coach, creating seventh Power 5 opening
Mike Sealy, whose UCLA team failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the second time in five seasons, has resigned after 13 years as the coach at his alma mater. UCLA finished this season 16-13, 10-10 and in seventh place in the Pac-12. The Bruins won the NCAA title under...
Match-by-match breakdown as pay-to-watch NCAA volleyball tourney begins
The NCAA Division I women’s volleyball tournament begins Thursday with 12 of the 32 first-round matches. The remaining 20 are on Friday, when Thursday’s first-round winners face off as well. Action begins at 4:45 p.m. Eastern when Bowling Green plays Western Kentucky at Kentucky. Later, Kentucky faces Loyola...
Injury-riddled Florida State healthy, sees signs of cohesion heading into tourney
Chris Poole has seen a lot in 36 seasons as a head coach. But even a seasoned sideline boss such as him was taken aback by what Florida State went through this season. The good news: Florida State is in the NCAA Tournament for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons as the Seminoles (19-10) travel to Minneapolis, where they will face Missouri Valley-champ Northern Iowa (26-7) on Friday. Host Minnesota (20-8), the No. 2 seed in the region, plays Southland-champion Southeastern Louisiana. The winners play Saturday.
CAA-champion Towson, 29-1, ready to face Georgia in NCAA Tournament
This team seems to have it all: Experience, promising youth, height, athleticism, a win over a top-10 team, a run of four consecutive conference titles and a 29-1 record this season. This is Towson, the little Colonial Athletic Association school that could — and believes it can — make the...
Assis, Steffes, Myers top 2022 VolleyballMag.com NJCAA All-American teams
Ilana Assis of Missouri State-West Plains in Division I, Katilyn Steffes of Iowa Central in Division II and Chloe Myers of DuPage in Division III top the 2022 VolleyballMag.com National Junior College Athletic Assocation All-American volleyball teams. NJCAA DI. Player of the Year: Ilana Assis, OH (SO) — Missouri State...
College Football Playoff expansion: What you need to know
It's official: The CFP is expanding in 2024. Here are answers to the biggest questions, including what the field would look like this year and what's next.
SANDCAST: Canadians Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson “nailed the timing” of new partnership
HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — It was inevitable. Anyone who had seen Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson play beach volleyball, who had taken stock of their personalities — bright, effervescent, unmistakably joyful — and did the math, of their ages and talents and overall dispositions, knew, or at least thought they knew, that they were Canada’s inevitable partnership, one of the best defenders in the world paired with one of its best blockers.
