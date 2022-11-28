ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers' Injury vs. Eagles

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iouHl_0jPiMyq500

“This is one of the toughest dudes that I’ve ever been around,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Aaron Rodgers following the loss to the Eagles.

Comments / 5

