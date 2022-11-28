Read full article on original website
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Here's The Weirdest Home In Colorado
Cheapism found the quirkiest-looking home in every state, and some of them certainly have a fascinating story.
KRQE Newsfeed: Uninsured patients, NMSU coach speaks, Colder day, Teacher incentive package, New tradition
Wednesday’s Top Stories Group worries conditions of New Mexico-run prisons will worsen Rio Rancho teen receives unique seizure treatment Judge denies child killer’s plea deal request Albuquerque man arrested for shooting at police Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater Sights and Sounds: World Cup Watch Party at Civic […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Lottery provides easy gift ideas for the holiday season
‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.
Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home. The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook" The festive online catalogue allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
Restaurant industry looks to New Mexico lawmakers for revitalization fund
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant industry is looking to the state for help recovering from the pandemic, asking for a local version of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. From still making up for lost business during shutdowns, to now facing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and inflation, restaurants say they need help getting back on their […]
New Mexico gets “failing grade” for CYFD foster care progress
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several years ago, New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) settled a lawsuit with 13 children in foster care. Now, the independent watchdogs for the settlement say the state is getting a “failing grade.” The lawsuit dates back to 2018. At the time, 13 children joined with Disability Rights New Mexico […]
Two Northern New Mexico destinations on list of 50 best places to travel in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few perennial tourist destinations in Northern New Mexico are getting new acclaim as two of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The latest ranking comes from Travel Lemming, a roughly six-year old online travel guide that says it has more than six-million annual readers. At number 36 […]
New BCSO appointees announced
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sheriff-elect John Allen has announced Lieutenant Aaron Williamson and Sergeant Johann Jareno will be his new undersheriffs when he takes over on January 1. In addition to those appointments, retired Sergeant Hollie Anderson will be appointed as major, a new position at the sheriff’s office. Lieutenant Williamson has been a BCSO deputy […]
rrobserver.com
Small Business Saturday means business
What happens if everyone in Rio Rancho, Corrales, Bernalillo, Placitas and Albuquerque makes it a point to make every day Small Business Saturday and buys locally?. When New Mexicans shop at a locally owned business, they are supporting New Mexico’s largest employers. Small businesses employ over 50 percent of New Mexico’s workforce.
The Impact of the Beaver
Ever wondered what that odd contraption behind the fish hatchery is? Give a Dam discusses what a beaver deceiver is, and how it helps. Between helping to direct water flow and the impact on natural wetlands, beavers are an important part of the ecosystem and Give A Dam wants to help spread the word. By Dustin Walker This story is sponsored by The Payroll Department and the Man Cave Barbers
KOAT 7
Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico passes away
The Congressional Medal of Honor Society has announced the passing of one of New Mexico's Medal of Honor recipients, Hiroshi "Hershey" Miyamura. The society said Miyamura passed away in Phoenix, Arizona. Related video above: Medal of Honor recipient Hiroshi Miyamura honored with postage stamp. On April 24, 1951, then-Corporal Miyamura...
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Shiprock, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
KRQE News 13
Severe wind across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
