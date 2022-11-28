The debate over the usage of the 12 GHz band of the radio spectrum has been raging for a few years now, and there’s no clear end in sight. The FCC’s 2021 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) related to access rights to the 500 MHz swath between 12.2 and 12.7 GHz and the recent Notice of Inquiry were just two more steps in an ongoing discussion about the best use of the band.

2 DAYS AGO