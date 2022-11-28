Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Kontron, Napatech Partner on Optimized Platform for Hosting 5G User Plane Function
Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT) and of cloud and carrier-class integrated infrastructure platforms, and Napatech announced their collaboration on an optimized platform for hosting the 5G User Plane Function as part of packet core deployments in telco edge data centers and private networks. Unlike in...
ZDNet
Now AWS will let you simulate entire cities in the cloud
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled AWS SimSpace Weaver, a new service that lets users run real-time simulations of different situations in city-scale environments in the cloud. The new SimSpace Weaver service lets city managers and event planners run simulations of things like traffic, public transport, or supply chain infrastructure...
thefastmode.com
Telcos Can Uncover Massive Value in Their Geospatial Data Featured
Telecom industry experts and analysts can uncover considerable insights and business value in geospatial and location data. Telecom analysts can use spatiotemporal data to solve some of the industry's most significant challenges, such as network planning optimization and improving customer satisfaction. Modern geospatial enterprise solutions for telecoms ensure that analysts are equipped with the tools needed to gain actionable information and make educated, real-time decisions.
thefastmode.com
Totogi to Demo Capabilities of DISH Wireless Network API in Developer Showcase
Totogi, the leading provider of public cloud-based telco software, has been chosen as one of eight partners to demonstrate the DISH Wireless Network API capabilities at AWS re:Invent. Selected developers and technical influencers have been invited to 'meet the expert’ sessions taking place on Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December...
thefastmode.com
Powering the 12 GHz Band for 5G - An Early Peek at Options Featured
The debate over the usage of the 12 GHz band of the radio spectrum has been raging for a few years now, and there’s no clear end in sight. The FCC’s 2021 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) related to access rights to the 500 MHz swath between 12.2 and 12.7 GHz and the recent Notice of Inquiry were just two more steps in an ongoing discussion about the best use of the band.
T-Mobile for Business is Now Selling Ooma AirDial, An Innovative Solution for POTS Replacement, As Part of Its Internet of Things Portfolio
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005174/en/ Ooma announced today that T-Mobile for Business is now offering Ooma AirDial, an innovative solution for replacing traditional voice line service, or POTS, as part of its Internet of Things portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Bullitt Group Partners with MediaTek to Power Satellite-to-Mobile Messaging Smartphone
Bullitt Group, the innovative British smartphone company, has partnered with the world’s leading chipset supplier, MediaTek, to launch the world’s first smartphone to include two-way satellite messaging technology. The phone and OTT satellite service will be commercially available in the first quarter of 2023 and incorporate a free...
thefastmode.com
Calix Launches Recruitment Drive to Expand its R&D Staffing in India
Calix announced it is launching a recruitment drive to expand its research and development (R&D) staffing in India, starting immediately. Calix President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Weening made the announcement to attendees at the Broadband Tech Day 2022 conference held at the Radisson Blu hotel in Bangaluru on November 3.
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
thefastmode.com
ForgeRock Launches New Cloud-native Governance Offering
ForgeRock, a global digital identity leader, yesterday announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies...
Take Control of Cloud Costs and Maximize Cloud Benefits: Aptum Cloud Impact Study
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider, has announced Part 3 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2022, titled Taking Control of Cloud Costs. The findings reveal cloud computing has resulted in higher-than-expected costs for 73% of IT decision-makers – a notable increase of 28% from just over half (57%) of companies in 2021. The report explores the common financial drivers behind cloud computing, and the causes of its unplanned expenses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005205/en/ Cloud cost leaks can be avoided with a proper strategy and plan. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
Amazon unveils supply-chain, cloud services drawing on its retail arm
LAS VEGAS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday announced software drawing on its retail expertise in an effort to boost sales to businesses and remain the largest cloud-computing provider ahead of Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google.
aiexpress.io
5 operations every cloud architect should automate
The cloud gives many advantages to an organization’s fashionable software improvement course of. One of the vital important advantages is the power to automate essential actions that historically have required guide steps. Automation is probably the one most important benefit of utilizing the cloud. Cloud architects thrive of their...
Hackers are coming for our Thanksgiving turkeys and John Deere tractors. It’s time to reevaluate America’s food security
The food sector is particularly vulnerable to cyberattacks because it relies on one of the most complex and fragile supply chains. The supply chain that produces our fresh-tasting Thanksgiving dinners is one of the most fragile and fragmented of any industry–and one of the hardest to secure. Earlier this...
aiexpress.io
Using PAM to secure digital identities, SPHERE announces $31M in funding
The adoption of cloud computing in hybrid and distant working environments have modified the assault floor endlessly. Now safety groups not solely have to guard on-premises networks, but additionally consumer and machine identities with privileged entry administration (PAM) and identification entry administration (IAM) to manage entry to delicate data. In...
thefastmode.com
stc Bahrain Partners with Crayon & Microsoft to Offer Microsoft Services to Business Customers
Stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, signed a strategic partner agreement with Microsoft and Crayon to offer Microsoft services portfolio to its business customers. As part of the partnership, stc Bahrain will be collaborating with Crayon, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, to provide the latest technology solutions to SMEs and corporates in Bahrain.
What are IT Automation Opportunities Across MSPs?
In the MSP ecosystem, automation has turned out to be a necessity rather than just an upscaling option. This is no random guess but an expert opinion, as MSPs must provide unmatched services like managing their clients' digital infrastructure, guaranteeing business continuity, diagnosing other problems, etc., if they want to remain competitive in today's cut-throat business environment.
thefastmode.com
ExteNet Systems, T-Mobile Partner to Deploy Digital Wireless Infrastructure in Large Venues
ExteNet Systems, a leading privately held owner of LTE/5G wireless and fiber neutral-host communications infrastructure, announced it has entered an exclusive agreement with T-Mobile to deploy digital wireless infrastructure in large sports, entertainment, hospitality and transportation venues, as well as to rationalize and decommission T-Mobile’s overlapping network assets inherited from its merger with Sprint.
