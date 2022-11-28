Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Acting sheriff in Columbus County addresses residents’ concerns
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It has been nearly two months since Columbus County Commissioners named Bill Rogers as acting sheriff, but he’ll be stepping down in five days with sheriff-elect Jody Greene taking office. Sheriff Bill Rogers was appointed Columbus County’s acting sheriff by county commissioners on...
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Man Jailed in Bladenboro Assault
One suspect is in custody in Friday’s attack of a wheelchair bound man found in a ditch. Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham, 18, of Whiteville, is bneing held under $250,000 secured bond in the Bladen County Detention Center. The Bladen Sheriff’s Office said he is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury; armed robbery, and first degree burglary.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Extraordinary woman in Wilmington cooks and serves meals to unhoused people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On any given Thursday, you’ll find Missy Joyner in her family’s kitchen, packing up freshly prepared, steaming hot meals. But the food doesn’t go to friends or family. She says she has a calling to take her meals to the streets of...
foxwilmington.com
Community members react to issues within Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County deputy is suspended without pay at the request of the interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Aaron Herring is suspended from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office until December 5. That’s when Jody Greene is set to take office again after winning the election earlier this month.
columbuscountynews.com
CBA Volunteers Buy Toys
Volunteers gathered on Wednesday to help purchase $34,000 worth of toys from Walmart for the Columbus Baptist Association's annual Toy Store. The group included members of the CBA, Walmart associates, and local residents. The organization sells toys to parents and guardians referred to the association for dimes on the dollar....
columbuscountynews.com
Reginald Hatcher
January 16, 1971 ~ November 25, 2022 (age 51) r. Reginald Hatcher passed on November 23, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville, NC. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 03, 2022 at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the Carvers Creek Cemetery , Carvers Creek, NC. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 02, 2022 from 1 till 6 pm and on Saturday 10 untill services begins.
WMBF
2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested for allegedly robbing, beating Bladenboro man in wheelchair
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say robbed and beat a Bladenboro man earlier this month. 18-year-old Tahliy Jahrik Latavian Graham of Whiteville was arrested Wednesday in connection to the assault of Demetreus Powell, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
columbuscountynews.com
County Schools Present Winter Performances
Local schools throughout Columbus County have been preparing since the beginning of the school year for their winter performances. The shows will include both seasonal and non-seasonal pieces, and the schedule will run from Dec. 8-Jan. 12. The dates and times of each presentation is as follows:. Chadbourn Elementary School-...
columbuscountynews.com
Joan Ruth Roberts Young
April 2, 1959 ~ November 29, 2022 (age 63) Joan Ruth Roberts Young, age 63, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Joan was born on April 2, 1959 in Columbus County to the late Roy Roberts and Ruth Strickland Roberts. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death...
bladenonline.com
Fundraiser for Thomas Faircloth
Just recently, Bladen County resident Thomas Faircloth received life-changing news that he has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic colon cancer. Stage four metastatic colon cancer occurs when cancer in the colon spreads to other tissues and organs. Colon cancer most commonly travels to the liver, although it can also move to the lungs, lymph nodes, or the abdominal cavity lining.
columbuscountynews.com
Sheila Rae Brisson
August 3, 1957 ~ November 26, 2022 (age 65) Sheila Rae Brisson, 65, of Tar Heel passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Horace Collins and grandson, Kyler Brisson. Sheila leaves behind her mother, Mary Carter; husband, Terence Brisson; two sons: William Heath...
columbuscountynews.com
Nancy C Nance
August 25, 1931 ~ November 26, 2022 (age 91) Nancy Carol Davis Nance, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Autumn Care of Myrtle Grove in Wilmington, NC. She was a retired school teacher from the SC Dept of Education,. a member of Fair Bluff Baptist Church and...
Bladenboro man assaulted outside his home
BLADENBORO — On Saturday around 10:57 a.m., Bladen County Communications received a 911 call reporting an assault near the 100 block of
2 charged in February shooting death of Fayetteville man
Two people have been charged in the February shooting death of a Fayetteville man
columbuscountynews.com
Elizabeth Ann (Fleming) Vereen
February 17, 1956 ~ November 24, 2022 (age 66) Elizabeth Ann Fleming Vereen, 66, of 1944 White Hall Road, Whiteville, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. The funeral will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 2, at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 NC Highway 242, Elizabethtown....
columbuscountynews.com
Check presented to Sheriff Rogers
Columbus County Law Enforcement Officers' Association Secretary Dwayne Barnes presented Sheriff Rogers and Lt. J. McPherson with an $800 check for the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Cadet Program. This is half of the proceeds from snack sales from the association's booth at the Columbus County Agricultural Fair. This money will...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Swatting’ prank call leads to large law enforcement presence near New Hanover High School
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Despite a large presence of emergency vehicles near New Hanover High School Thursday morning, there is no threat to students or the public, according to law enforcement. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they received a “false alarm” call just before 9:00...
4 Robeson County parades are scheduled this week
The Robeson County parade procession continues this week with four Christmas parades scheduled throughout four municipalities. The
Special wrestling event planned to help NC deputy and dad battling cancer
The sheriff's office has a special wrestling event called "The Fight for Lt. J. McPhatter" planned for Dec. 10.
Comments / 0