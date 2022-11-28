Just recently, Bladen County resident Thomas Faircloth received life-changing news that he has been diagnosed with stage four metastatic colon cancer. Stage four metastatic colon cancer occurs when cancer in the colon spreads to other tissues and organs. Colon cancer most commonly travels to the liver, although it can also move to the lungs, lymph nodes, or the abdominal cavity lining.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO