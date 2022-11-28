ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunsli chocolate cookies recipe by Yotam Ottolenghi

 2 days ago
Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/The Observer

Anyone from Switzerland will tell you these should only be made with cinnamon and cloves and only be baked and eaten at Christmas. Having played around with the spice mix, and baked and eaten them happily throughout the year, I would make the case for the rules for this chewy brownie-like (and gluten-free) biscuit to be extended. Swiss-born Cornelia Staeubli, through whom nearly all decisions at Ottolenghi have to pass, would firmly disagree. It’s true, though, that they’re particularly at home when things are festive, so I’ve made them into stars to play the game.

Either way, these keep for five days in a sealed container. The dough can also be frozen (either when shaped into a ball or cut into cookie shapes) for up to a month. If you bake from frozen, just add another minute or two to the cooking time.

Makes

18 cookies

(if using a 7cm cookie cutter)

ground almonds

270g

granulated sugar

250g

, plus

10g

extra to sprinkle

icing sugar

40g

, sifted

Dutch processed cocoa powder

40g

, sifted

orange 1, finely grate the zest to get

1 tsp

Chinese five spice 1

½ tsp

salt

¼ tsp

egg whites

2 large

vanilla extract

1 tsp

Preheat the oven to 170C fan/gas mark 5.

Place the almonds, granulated sugar, icing sugar, cocoa powder, orange zest, five spice and salt in the bowl of a free-standing mixer, with the dough hook in place. Mix on a medium speed, until combined. With the mixer still working, add the egg whites and vanilla and continue to mix for 1-2 minutes, until the dough comes together into a ball. Tip the dough out on a clean surface, shape into a flat disc about 3cm thick and wrap in clingfilm. Place in the fridge for about an hour, to rest.

Cut out two pieces of parchment paper, 40cm x 40cm. Unwrap the dough from its clingfilm, place in the middle of the two sheets of paper and roll out to form a circle about 22cm wide and 1½cm thick. Using a 7cm-wide star-shaped pastry cutter (or whichever pastry cutter you are using), cut out the stars and place on a large parchment-lined baking tray. Press together the scraps of dough and roll out again, cutting out more stars as before. Continue until all the dough has been used, then sprinkle with the

10g

of granulated sugar.

Bake for 12 minutes, until the bottoms are slightly crisp and the middles are soft and gooey. Remove from the oven and cool.

From Ottolenghi Simple by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ebury, £30)

