Candy cane chocolate chip cookies recipe by Claire Ptak

When I was at university, I spent my summers as the baker on a Wyoming dude ranch called the HF Bar. The focus was mainly cowboy cakes and fruit pies. Every dessert was offered a la mode.

The ice-cream freezer we had housed only four large 5-gallon tubs of ice-cream so we stocked it with vanilla, chocolate, strawberry and mint choc chip, the classics. Occasionally, the mint choc chip was out of stock and they would send peppermint stick, a peppermint ice-cream with crushed candy canes churned through, as a replacement. I loved it so much, even though it seemed like the wrong time of year to be eating it. It inspired these cookies, which are perfect for the Christmas table or for gifts. They would also make wonderful ice-cream sandwiches with peppermint stick, mint choc chip, or even chocolate ice-cream.

Makes about

12 large

cookies

unsalted butter

125g

, softened

caster sugar

125g

fine sea salt

½ tsp

egg

1

peppermint extract

½ tsp

plain flour

180g

baking powder ¾ tsp

dark chocolate

150g

, broken into pieces

candy canes

150g

, broken into pieces

flaked sea salt

1 tsp

, to sprinkle on top

In an electric mixer beat together the softened butter and the sugar until creamy. You don’t want it to be as light and fluffy as you do for a cake, so don’t beat it for too long. Scrape down the sides and add the fine sea salt, egg and peppermint extract. Mix again until smooth.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour and baking powder. Add the chocolate and candy cane pieces and mix all together. Scoop balls of about

50-55g

each in weight, or the size of a golf ball. Chill for 30 minutes.

Heat your oven to 170C fan/gas mark

5 and

bake for 14 minutes until slightly golden. Serve immediately or allow to cool and keep in an airtight container for up to a week. You can also keep them frozen in balls to bake off as and when you want warm cookies. Delicious with a scoop of ice-cream.

