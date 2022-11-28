Read full article on original website
Dan Hurley Has Built a Title Contender at UConn
The Huskies have had an impressive start to the season, leveling up from the program’s recent teams.
Delaware State parts ways with head football coach
The Rod Milstead Era at Delaware State is over. The MEAC program has parted ways with its alumnus-turned-head football coach. The post Delaware State parts ways with head football coach appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Notre Dame Men's Basketball Hosts Michigan State In Final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Notre Dame looks to bounce back after its first loss of the season by hosting Michigan State on Wednesday night in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Purdue's Zach Edey, Fletcher Loyer Earn Weekly Big Ten Basketball Honors
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer were both recognized with weekly Big Ten Basketball awards after helping the team win the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy invitational tournament in Portland, Ore. The Boilermakers defeated West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in the event before jumping to...
UM improves to 7-1 after rallying late to beat Rutgers 68-61 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Norchad Omier has played only eight games for the University of Miami men’s basketball team, but the high-energy Nicaraguan power forward has already become a fan favorite.
Why Notre Dame men’s basketball is at crucial point in season with Michigan State in town
With all due respect to Radford and Lipscomb, and those two certainly commanded it, Notre Dame’s quartet of grad student linchpins ran it back for one more year to play games like Wednesday’s. ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Big ESPN, not ESPN+. A (hopefully) big student section. Ranked opponent with...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jerry Stackhouse ejected and escorted out as Vanderbilt coach lets frustrations boil over
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was promptly ejected during the second half of Wednesday's 70-65 loss to VCU, blowing such a gasket that it required restraint from both his coaching staff and police on hand as frustrations boiled over on the court. Stackhouse was irate after big man Liam Robbins of...
Indiana Women's Basketball: Teri Moren Speaks Out on Poor Las Vegas Invitational Setup
The Las Vegas Invitational was a major 'miss' for women's basketball teams, Indiana head coach Teri Moren said. The poor venue setup plus game delays and lack of medial responses made for a stressful weekend in Sin City.
