Digital Trends

Why a Kindle Paperwhite is the best $100 you can spend on Cyber Monday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are prime times throughout the year to get mobile tech at lower-than-usual prices. That means there are ample Cyber Monday phone deals, tablet deals, and smartwatch deals. But those aren’t the only mobile gadgets you can buy for cheap. Also available at a discount today is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
People

Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon, and There's One with 136,000 Five-Star Ratings for Just $25

It’s your last chance to save up to 76 percent on robot vacuums, stick vacuums, and handheld devices Welcome to Cyber Monday! There are deals aplenty — whether you're looking to snap up Apple AirPods or smart TVs — but if a vacuum cleaner is your most coveted purchase of the day, you're in luck. Amazon is packed with tons of discounts on all kinds of vacuum cleaners, and today is your last day to shop for one at a seriously discounted price. Right now, you can save up...
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
salestechstar.com

88% Of Cyber Weekend Buyers Shopped on Black Friday, 50% On Cyber Monday, Numerator Reports

87% of Cyber Weekend Shoppers Felt Impacts of Inflation. Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released early read purchase data for Black Friday 2022 and survey data for the full Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday). Overall, 88% of Black Friday purchases were made for under $100, with the average spend per item at $26. In addition, Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey (4,002 verified buyers as of Tuesday morning) revealed that 37% of consumers said they shopped more online in 2022 than in previous years and that inflation impacted the holiday shopping of nearly 9 in 10 consumers.
Android Headlines

Save $120 on the Nest Cam Indoor for Cyber Monday

Today is Cyber Monday, and that means you can get some great deals on your favorite tech. Right now, Google is selling the Nest Cam Indoor for a whopping $120 off. This brings the price down from $379.98 to $259.96. If you’re getting your smart home set up, then getting...
CNET

Best Cyber Monday Xbox Controller Deals, Starting at $40

The Xbox game pad has become the go-to gaming controller for almost everyone. In addition to the Xbox Series X and Series S (and last-gen Xboxes), it's the default controller for PC gaming, and widely used in smartphone and tablet gaming, cloud gaming and even with set-top boxes like the Apple TV. Taking advantage of various Black Friday, Cyber Monday and holiday shopping Xbox controller deals is a good way to solve one of the gamepad's big issues.
ZDNet

Get a 32-inch Fire TV for just $99 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Amazon is selling their Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Fire TV as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 for only $99.99. Also: Live blog: The best early Cyber Monday deals 2022 in real time. Live blog: 110+ of the best Cyber Monday deals. Cyber Monday deals are here, with...
CNET

Sonos Cyber Monday Sale: Your Final Chance to Save 20% on Speakers, Soundbars and More

Cyber Monday deals are almost done -- especially if you're looking to score on some of your favorite Sonos speakers. Right now you can save up to 20% on some of the best Sonos speakers and soundbars available in 2022. Just keep in mind, this offer will expire tonight, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so if you're hoping to take cash in on these discounts, be sure to get your order in before then.
BGR.com

Get a $50 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 on Cyber Monday only

BGR’s big guide on Amazon gift card deals is the best one you’ll find online. In it, you’ll find all the hottest Amazon deals that get you free money in the form of gift cards or bonus Amazon credit. On top of that, we have a special guide covering Cyber Monday gift card deals that get you even more free money. Now, there’s also a Microsoft 365 Cyber Monday deal that you need to check out.
Android Authority

Cyber Monday pick: Score up to $500 off Samsung home audio

The Cyber Monday sale at Samsung has some unmissable deals on a variety of soundbars and speakers. Black Friday may be behind us, but Samsung has a host of great offers running this week and on Cyber Monday in particular. Some of the best deals are on Samsung soundbars and speakers, with as much as 60% off premium home audio. And heading into the holidays is when you’re likely to need it most.

