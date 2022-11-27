Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beefmasters and Hallmark Inn Motel in Joplin is coming down
Wheeler Excavation began the demolition November 29, 2022. They tell us it could be 2-3 weeks to completely clear the 3 acre property. JOPLIN, Mo. — After many years in disrepair the former Best Western Hallmark Inn Motel and Beefmasters is coming down at 3600 S Rangeline. It’s had many names over the years, most recently known as the Sunrise...
Arkansas inmate escapes from jail for the third time in 2 years
VAN BUREN, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate has escaped from an area jail for the third time in two years. Deputies say Jeromy Call escaped from the Crawford County Jail between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to Crawford County Chief Brad Wiley, Call escaped through...
towntalkradio.com
December is going to be busy and FUN for Terry County residents
December is going to be such a fun month for Brownfield and Terry County. There will be lots of things going on, lots of giving and you certainly don’t want to miss any of it!. On December 1, the Brownfield Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 10th Annual Keep...
kggfradio.com
Victims in Baxter Springs Shooting Identified
The victims in the Baxter Springs Shooting have been identified. 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy, of Anderson MO, and 59-year-old Craig Guinn, of Pineville MO, were found dead at the scene. Their bodies have been turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner pending an autopsy later this week. 27-year-old Seth Guinn, of Pineville MO, was transported to Freeman hospital where he is still in critical condition.
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
fourstateshomepage.com
BREAKING: Sheriff confirms shooting in Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A shooting is under investigation in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves has confirmed a shooting has occurred. Baxter Springs Police Department is handling the investigation. Quapaw Nation Marshal’s Office has been called to assist the scene. We have a crew on...
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Seagraves ISD Superintendent on administrative leave for FBI investigation
Seagraves ISD confirmed Monday that Superintendent Joshua Goen was placed on paid administrative leave due to an FBI investigation into him.
Comments / 0