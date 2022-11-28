ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles

Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
New York Post

ICE needs to get its act together as migrants freeze waiting for help — do something, Joe!

First, Team Biden opened the border to waves of illegal migrants. Then it failed to support the many communities overwhelmed by influxes of people with few resources who can’t legally work here. Now, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is failing to process those who are seeking official “asylum applicant” status so they can legally work. The Post and others have documented how hundreds of migrants, including small children, camp out overnight in bitter cold temperatures hoping to meet with ICE workers the next day.   The conditions are inhumane — a mother was seen breastfeeding her baby in near-freezing temps...

