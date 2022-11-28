Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
Americans Who Have Traveled Overseas Are Revealing The One Thing That Made Them Say, "Whoa, We're Not In America Anymore"
"In Argentina, it was eye-opening to see that most of the public restrooms had it first."
Woman Staying Rent-Free at Boyfriend's House Dragged: 'Almost Moved In'
"We have asked him to please tell her to go home when he's not around because she is a stranger to us," the frustrated poster wrote.
Hoarder abandoned house with ‘thousands’ of urine bottles, trash piles
Urine trouble. A hoarder allegedly left a “ton” of trash as well as several thousand beer bottles that allegedly contain urine behind after abandoning a home in the UK — much to the horror of its new owner. The Rubbish Removers — who were hired out to clean the mess — found the property in a state of total disrepair. According to the new owner, he had hoped to sell the property but said it was impossible to do so in its current state. “You had to duck down to get in the doorways because it was piled up so high. A lot...
ICE needs to get its act together as migrants freeze waiting for help — do something, Joe!
First, Team Biden opened the border to waves of illegal migrants. Then it failed to support the many communities overwhelmed by influxes of people with few resources who can’t legally work here. Now, Biden’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency is failing to process those who are seeking official “asylum applicant” status so they can legally work. The Post and others have documented how hundreds of migrants, including small children, camp out overnight in bitter cold temperatures hoping to meet with ICE workers the next day. The conditions are inhumane — a mother was seen breastfeeding her baby in near-freezing temps...
Student loans relief: 5th Circuit Court rejects Biden's latest plea to reinstate program
The Biden administration was delt another major blow to its proposed student loan handouts, which would forgive up to
British foreign policy is in flux – we need more than Sunak’s pragmatic blandness
It would be insulting and false to dub Rishi Sunak as, in Theresa May’s infamous phrase, a citizen of nowhere. Yet with a career rooted in international banking and financial networking, our prime minister is in many ways the embodiment of the globalised economic and political order that is in crisis, and may be in terminal decline.
Comments / 0