ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer Risk. Stop Using the Affected Products Now

If you use dry shampoo, you'll want to take a close look at your product before spraying it in your hair. Unilever has voluntarily recalled multiple dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of the human carcinogen benzene, according to an announcement from the US Food and Drug Administration in mid-October.
New York Post

You’re wasting your money on these skincare products

Miracle creams that “defy aging;” serums that “lift and firm,” masks that “blitz crow’s feet” — according to a recent survey, the average American woman spends around $3,756 per year on beauty products. But dermatologist Dr. Fayne L. Frey says most of these bold claims are bogus — and that all you really need for healthy skin are three things: a good moisturizer, mild cleanser and a sunscreen. Frey is taking on the trillion-dollar beauty industry with a new book, “Skincare Hoax: How You’re Being Tricked into Buying Lotions, Potions & Wrinkle Cream” (Skyhorse). “My hope is that it will empower women around...
cohaitungchi.com

The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
cohaitungchi.com

Learn Professional Nails from $19.95 / Week

You might be wondering why you should invest in online nail training courses when you can simply take nail classes at your local beauty school. The answer is simple; online nail training courses are aimed at making sure that you learn everything there is to know at your own pace.
cohaitungchi.com

Taking Hypertension Medication at Bedtime Improves CVD Risk

In addition, patients who routinely took their prescribed BP-lowering medications at bedtime, rather than on awakening, had improved ABP control (significantly enhanced decrease in asleep BP and increased sleep-time relative BP decline). Family Physician’s Perspective. AAFP Commission on Health of the Public and Science member James Stevermer, M.D., of...
CBS News

Holiday gift ideas for seniors to buy now

Millions of older Americans are coping with higher prices amid inflation. Even with a bump in income from Social Security designed to help with the higher cost of living, some seniors may still be having an especially hard time keeping up. With the holidays fast approaching, here are some gift...
cohaitungchi.com

3 Best At-Home Thyroid Tests of 2022

LetsGetChecked offers two options: the thyroid test and the thyroid antibody test. The thyroid test checks thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), T4, and T3. If your results come back outside of the normal range (either high or low), you have the option of a free consultation by phone with a nurse to discuss your next steps. With your lab report, you’ll also receive information on how to understand your results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy