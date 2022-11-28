Read full article on original website
The Best Wall Clocks For Under $50
Elevating the design of a room can be as simple as hanging up a wall clock. These are the best, budget-friendly wall clocks for under $50.
Should Your Kitchen Cabinets Be Lighter Than Your Walls?
If you're currently painting your walls and cabinets (or staining them), stop and look at the appropriate shade variations and the rules of contrast.
These much-loved 2022 home decor trends aren't going anywhere in 2023
These home decor trends are going to be just as popular in 2023 as they were in 2022. Read about the best looks and home designs for the new year.
tinyhousetalk.com
14×28 Saguaro Modern Tiny House Plans
These are modern cubic home plans, perfect for creating a living space for one or two people that includes a separate first-floor bedroom area. There’s also room for a three-quarter bath and a u-shaped kitchen. The plans include a covered carport space, and a patio off the bedroom accessible...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse
Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
domino
All the Bathrooms in This Mountain Retreat Have Oak Vanities, But That’s Where the Similarities End
At the start of the pandemic, designer Julia Miller of Yond Interiors received a request for a remote project via Instagram (how very 2020). It was an overhaul of a house in Sun Valley, Idaho, for a Palo Alto, California–based family who bought the place to be closer to the great outdoors; Miller’s goal was to bring that through into the interior as well. “The inspiration was a mountain property—warm, cozy, and reflecting the landscape,” she says. After a year and a half of work, the completed space is a soothing oasis, with four zen bathrooms.
cohaitungchi.com
Common House & Garden Plants Toxic to Cats
Typically cats are pretty careful about what they eat, making poisoning relatively rare in cats. That said, when poisoning due to plant ingestion does happen in cats it is often down to a bored cat playing with and nibbling on a plant that looks fun, or cat’s grooming. Cats...
cohaitungchi.com
How to Hang Canvas Art With and Without Nails
If you’re currently renting, you’ve probably played with the thought of beautifying your walls with canvas prints. But shrink from the idea when you consider how to hang canvas art without making huge dents on the wall that you’ll have to cover up when leaving. Well, fear...
A Tiny London Bathroom Gets a Forest-Like Makeover
Naomi Smart has always had a thing for matchbox living. After all, having spent a year in New York during her early 20s, she had aced the art of surviving—and thriving—in small spaces. “I was especially intrigued by the impossibly tiny bathrooms,” says the bona fide Londoner and commerce director at British Vogue. “Because somehow, I had an inkling that I might one day put my observations to good use.” The inkling, as it turned out, proved serendipitous for Naomi. Many years later, when she chanced upon a Victorian flat with moldy walls and cramped spaces, she immediately recognized its potential.
How Much Does It Cost To Reupholster A Couch?
If your decor is looking dated, reupholstering furniture is much less expensive than replacing it. Here is how much it costs to reupholster a couch.
popularwoodworking.com
Sliding Door Bookcase
Glass doors make a bookcase, but doors that swing on hinges are a pain to install. Ditto for doors that lift open and slide back—on a Barrister’s bookcase, for example. Regular sliding doors are much easier to install. In addition, they’re ideal for a bookcase designed to fit in a space where swinging doors might get in the way.
5 Ways To Remove Old Border Wallpaper
It was probably pretty or trendy once, but that border wallpaper ringing your bedroom or the palm tree print in the powder room for the past 30 years has to go.
Before and After: A ’70s-Style Wood Paneled Fireplace Gets a Classic-with-a-Twist $600 Redo
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
