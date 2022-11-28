ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

14×28 Saguaro Modern Tiny House Plans

These are modern cubic home plans, perfect for creating a living space for one or two people that includes a separate first-floor bedroom area. There’s also room for a three-quarter bath and a u-shaped kitchen. The plans include a covered carport space, and a patio off the bedroom accessible...
tinyhousetalk.com

Their Legally-Built Island Treehouse

Max and Tatiana had the dream to build a tree house on their property on Whidbey Island off the coast of Washington, and decided to get permits and permission for everything to save future headaches. Two flights of stairs take you up to the deck off the front door. There’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
domino

All the Bathrooms in This Mountain Retreat Have Oak Vanities, But That’s Where the Similarities End

At the start of the pandemic, designer Julia Miller of Yond Interiors received a request for a remote project via Instagram (how very 2020). It was an overhaul of a house in Sun Valley, Idaho, for a Palo Alto, California–based family who bought the place to be closer to the great outdoors; Miller’s goal was to bring that through into the interior as well. “The inspiration was a mountain property—warm, cozy, and reflecting the landscape,” she says. After a year and a half of work, the completed space is a soothing oasis, with four zen bathrooms.
SUN VALLEY, ID
cohaitungchi.com

Common House & Garden Plants Toxic to Cats

Typically cats are pretty careful about what they eat, making poisoning relatively rare in cats. That said, when poisoning due to plant ingestion does happen in cats it is often down to a bored cat playing with and nibbling on a plant that looks fun, or cat’s grooming. Cats...
cohaitungchi.com

How to Hang Canvas Art With and Without Nails

If you’re currently renting, you’ve probably played with the thought of beautifying your walls with canvas prints. But shrink from the idea when you consider how to hang canvas art without making huge dents on the wall that you’ll have to cover up when leaving. Well, fear...
Architectural Digest

A Tiny London Bathroom Gets a Forest-Like Makeover

Naomi Smart has always had a thing for matchbox living. After all, having spent a year in New York during her early 20s, she had aced the art of surviving—and thriving—in small spaces. “I was especially intrigued by the impossibly tiny bathrooms,” says the bona fide Londoner and commerce director at British Vogue. “Because somehow, I had an inkling that I might one day put my observations to good use.” The inkling, as it turned out, proved serendipitous for Naomi. Many years later, when she chanced upon a Victorian flat with moldy walls and cramped spaces, she immediately recognized its potential.
popularwoodworking.com

Sliding Door Bookcase

Glass doors make a bookcase, but doors that swing on hinges are a pain to install. Ditto for doors that lift open and slide back—on a Barrister’s bookcase, for example. Regular sliding doors are much easier to install. In addition, they’re ideal for a bookcase designed to fit in a space where swinging doors might get in the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy