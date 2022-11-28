Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
British engineer Rolls-Royce has successfully used hydrogen instead of conventional jet fuel to power a modern aircraft engine in a world first for the aviation industry, according to the company. The ground test, which took place at a government test facility at Boscombe Down, used green hydrogen generated by wind...
monitordaily.com
KlasJet Adds Boeing 737 BBJ2 to Fleet
KlasJet, a private and corporate jet charter company operating a fleet of jets based in Lithuania, added a Boeing 737 BBJ2 MSN 32971 jet to its fleet. The aircraft is set to begin operations in mid-April 2023 and will be based in Dubai. The general sales agent for this aircraft will be Chapman Freeborn’s UAE Dubai office.
traveltomorrow.com
Shifting to one pilot may happen as early as 2027, EASA says
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has put forward a proposal for having flights with only one pilot. In a working document sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), EASA calls for the creation of the necessary enablers to optimize commercial flights by reducing the cabin crew. The idea is that in the long term only one pilot will be needed to perform the cockpit operation.
itechpost.com
How Do Robots Use End Effectors?
End effectors are an essential part of robotics and are used for various purposes. There are different end-effectors, each with advantages and disadvantages. This article will discuss how robots use end effectors and the available types. We will also explore some applications for end effectors in robotics. What is an...
monitordaily.com
Penske Truck Leasing and DTNA Celebrate Delivery of 2 Freightliner eCascadias
Penske Truck Leasing and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) celebrated the delivery of two battery electric production model Freightliner eCascadia semi-trucks. The delivery of these heavy-duty electric vehicles marks the culmination of a period of co-creation, refinement and field-testing that kicked off almost five years ago. “Interest in electric vehicles...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain-based supply chain platform canned by IBM and Maersk
United States technology company IBM and Danish logistics firm Maersk have decided to discontinue their co-developed blockchain-backed supply chain platform, TradeLens, citing a lack of “global industry collaboration” as a key reason behind the decision. Maersk stated on Nov. 29 that it has begun taking immediate action to...
Aviation International News
Funding Approved For Hybrid-Electric Geared Turbofan Project
A group of leading aerospace companies has joined forces to develop hybrid-electric and water-enhanced turbofan engine technology for future airliner propulsion systems. In a November 29 announcement, MTU Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Airbus, and GKN Aerospace said that work backed by the European Union’s Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking aims to increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions from short- and medium-range aircraft by up to 25 percent.
csengineermag.com
Aurecon strengthens digital offering in Greater China to help clients future-proof their infrastructure
Hong Kong – As businesses across Asia continue to navigate change and act more effectively as data-led organisations, Aurecon has strengthened its digital capabilities to help clients to transform their businesses. The international design, engineering and advisory company has appointed Frank Nelisi as its Digital Practice Leader, Greater China....
helihub.com
Hyundai Signs MoU with Nusantara Capital City Authority to Establish AAM in Indonesia
Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nusantara Capital City Authority (Indonesia: Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara, OIKN) to work together to establish an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Indonesia. The MoU was conducted during the B20 summit at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Indonesia.
satnews.com
Speedcast deploys multi-site connectivity solution in Antarctica for Australian Antarctic Division
Speedcast has conducted systems deployments for the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) to improve overall communications capabilities at multiple research sites in Antarctica. Based in Kingston, Tasmania, the AAD operates year-round stations in Antarctica and depends on Speedcast connectivity to complete research, send data and keep in touch with the rest of the world while operating from the southernmost continent. The AAD represents a sector of the Australian Government delivering the Australian Antarctic Program.
itsecuritywire.com
NanoLock Launches Built-in Meter-Level Cybersecurity to Renesas Customers, Enabling Faster Build of Protected Meters
NanoLock Security, a leading cybersecurity provider for IIoT and OT devices and machines, today announces built-in, zero-trust meter-level cyber security protection for Renesas Electronics Corp. customers’ smart meter products. As the global energy economy worsens and cyberthreats like energy fraud and theft grow more frequent, Renesas’ customers in meter...
Semtech Collaborates with AWS to Empower Creation of Low-Power Internet of Things (IoT) Track and Trace Services with LoRa Cloud™ Geolocation
CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, today announced that it has entered a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to license its LoRa Cloud™ global navigation satellite system (GNSS) geolocation services to help the AWS global developer community build asset tracking and monitoring solutions and connect Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices, using LoRa Edge™, to the Cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005489/en/ AWS IoT Core launches new location service powered by LoRa Cloud™ (Graphic: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
informedinfrastructure.com
Thinkproject launches new state-of-the-art archive solution and eLearning platform for CDE and BIM software
SaaS provider Thinkproject launches Thinkproject Academy, a new eLearning platform with interactive training, providing both standardised and customised training for Thinkproject’s software solutions for the construction industry. Thinkproject ARCHIVE is the new audit-safe and future-proof cloud archive for CDE and BIM software, containing the construction project’s information, best practices...
helihub.com
HeliStream equips Bell Medium with BOOST HEC System
Boost Systems, the global leader in fully certified Human External Cargo Systems(HEC), Personnel Carrying Device Systems (PCDS), and related Training Services is pleased to announce the recent sale of a BOOST HEC System to HeliStream, while attending the annual HAI Aerial Work Safety Conference in Boise, Idaho this past week.
envirotech-online.com
Compact, advanced, precise fine dust monitoring instrument becomes fully EN 16450 certified.
Palas GmbH’s Fidas® Smart System became fully EN 16450 certified, since it achieved approval for PM10 from TÜV Rheinland on 14th November 2022, having already gained approval for PM2.5 in April 2022. Fidas® Smart 100 is currently the world's smallest fine dust monitor for regulatory measurements to determine ambient air quality.
PSCU Adds New Level to Fraud Services Tool
Payments credit union service organization (CUSO) PSCU is now offering its enhanced fraud services in two varieties — consulting and monitoring — to enable credit unions to pick the service level that meets their needs. The new monitoring option includes select features from the full offering and provides...
Aviation International News
Airbus Launches 'DisruptiveLab' Demo Helicopter
Airbus plans to fly its DisruptiveLab demonstration helicopter by year’s end. The helicopter is a flying laboratory designed to test technologies to improve aircraft performance and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 50 percent over conventional helicopters. The architecture features a streamlined Fenestron tail rotor and an aerodynamic aluminum...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone NZ Becomes Microsoft Azure's Peering Service Partner
Vodafone New Zealand announced it has recently become a Microsoft Azure Peering Service partner. Microsoft Azure Peering Service provides direct access between Vodafone and Microsoft’s networks – providing users with diverse and highly available connectivity to Microsoft services at more locations, reducing latency and eliminating congestion. By leveraging Vodafone’s connectivity and professional services capabilities as well as Microsoft’s focus on cloud services, Vodafone aims to help organizations across Aotearoa enable a truly modern ICT experience from anywhere.
BAE Systems announces partners for Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle design
FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005825/en/ BAE Systems is teaming with Elbit Systems of America, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and QinetiQ Limited on its design for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV). (Credit: BAE Systems)
