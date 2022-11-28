Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
IOG Restarts Saturn Banks Phase 1 Production
IOG has resumed production at the Saturn Banks 1 assets following the completion of shutdown activities. — IOG, the UK’s net zero gas and infrastructure operator has restarted production and operations at its Saturn Banks Phase 1 assets. The company informed that it has restarted production from both...
helihub.com
Hyundai Signs MoU with Nusantara Capital City Authority to Establish AAM in Indonesia
Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nusantara Capital City Authority (Indonesia: Otorita Ibu Kota Nusantara, OIKN) to work together to establish an advanced air mobility (AAM) ecosystem in Indonesia. The MoU was conducted during the B20 summit at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center, Indonesia.
Fusion energy is one step closer thanks to developments in China, according to Chinese state media
According to state media, Chinese scientists are now in a position to supply critical parts for the planned International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project.
helihub.com
ÖBB collaborates with FREQUENTIS on hanger-based drone operations
A dense rail network with almost 10,000 kilometres of track and over 1,000 stations and stops is the basis for the comprehensive and environmentally friendly provision of transport services in Austria. Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is not only one of the most punctual, but also one of the safest railways...
SpaceNews.com
Shenzhou 15 astronauts arrive at China’s space station for first crew handover
HELSINKI — China has six astronauts aboard its recently-completed space station for the first time following the arrival of three crew members aboard Shenzhou-15. Shenzhou-15 launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 10:08 a.m. Eastern Nov. 29. Rendezvous and docking with the Tiangong space station was completed at 4:42 p.m., China’s human spaceflight agency, CMSA, confirmed.
SpaceNews.com
China outlines pathway for lunar and deep space exploration
HELSINKI — China has laid out its pathway for robotic and crewed lunar and deep space exploration, with a number of missions building towards a permanent moon base. Three upcoming robotic missions will set in place landers, orbiters, relay satellites and test key technologies needed to begin construction of China’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) in the 2030s.
Watch China launch Shenzhou 15 astronauts to Tiangong space station today
China is poised to launch three astronauts to its Tiangong space station on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29), and you can watch the action live.
helihub.com
First Aviation Services buys Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales
First Aviation Services Inc. announced that is has acquired Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (“AAMSI”) of Fort Lauderdale, FL. AAMSI, founded in 1953, manufactures a variety of aircraft parts and provides repair and overhaul services for aircraft electronics, avionics, hydraulic and landing gear components. AAMSI has a proven track record supporting the global defense industry, including both United States and foreign militaries, as well as several of the industry’s largest Original Equipment Manufacturers. AAMSI holds over one hundred twenty (120) manufacturing and repair source approvals from the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) and the company’s headquarters facility boasts 52,000 sq. ft. of modern manufacturing and repair space.
Russia launches final GLONASS-M navigation satellite into orbit
Russia added another piece to its GLONASS satellite-navigation network on Monday (Nov. 28).
Comments / 0