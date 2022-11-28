First Aviation Services Inc. announced that is has acquired Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. (“AAMSI”) of Fort Lauderdale, FL. AAMSI, founded in 1953, manufactures a variety of aircraft parts and provides repair and overhaul services for aircraft electronics, avionics, hydraulic and landing gear components. AAMSI has a proven track record supporting the global defense industry, including both United States and foreign militaries, as well as several of the industry’s largest Original Equipment Manufacturers. AAMSI holds over one hundred twenty (120) manufacturing and repair source approvals from the U.S. Department of Defense (“DOD”) and the company’s headquarters facility boasts 52,000 sq. ft. of modern manufacturing and repair space.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO