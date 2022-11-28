Read full article on original website
Related
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change
We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
Oil and gas firms planning ‘frightening’ fossil fuels growth, report finds
Oil and gas companies are planning a “frightening” expansion that would result in 115bn tonnes of climate-heating CO2 being pumped out, equivalent to more than 24 years of US emissions, a new analysis has found. Virtually all oil and gas companies are planning further exploitation of fossil fuels,...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
In a first, Rolls-Royce and easyJet successfully test a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine
In what can be considered a promising first step towards transforming the aviation industry to become carbon-neutral, a project led by Rolls Royce and easyJet has successfully tested a modern-day jet engine that runs solely on hydrogen. The prototype for the experiment, which was conducted at a test facility at...
World’s first CO2 battery is ‘missing piece’ in renewable energy puzzle
An Italian startup behind the world’s first carbon dioxide battery claims that it can supercharge the transition to renewable energy sources after signing a deal to develop it in the US.Energy Dome’s CO2 battery is designed for utility-scale applications, used for storing renewable energy from wind and solar during times of over production.It is one of the biggest obstacles preventing the transition to renewable energy from fossil fuel sources, as without energy storage then polluting sources continue to be required.Current high-capacity batteries, like lithium-ion, are too expensive to be pratical on a large scale.Energy Dome claims its CO2 battery is...
Freethink
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use, and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon...
Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels
Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
aircargonews.net
DSV offsets carbon emissions with Etihad flight
DSV has become the first company to purchase Etihad Cargo sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to offset the carbon emissions of a flight. Etihad Cargo transported DSV’s cargo shipment from Washington Dulles to Abu Dhabi on Etihad’s first transatlantic NetZero flight on November 13. The B787 flight also utilised...
gcaptain.com
World Shipping Council Responds Shipping’s Inclusion in EU Carbon Market: ‘Liner shipping is ready’
The World Shipping Council, representing the international liner shipping industry, has issued a response to the preliminary agreement by the European Parliament, Council and Commission to include the maritime sector in the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS). “Liner shipping is already investing in the transition to zero GHG fuels,...
helihub.com
VPorts to Create First International AAM Corridor Between NY and Quebec
VPorts, a Québec-based world leader in the design, construction, and operation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure, announces the creation of the first international electric AAM corridor between Syracuse Hancock International Airport (New York, U.S.) and VPorts’ vertiport in Mirabel (Québec, Canada). This corridor will foster the establishment of an AAM ecosystem that will provide a platform for full commercial cargo transport operations using electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft (large, helicopter-sized “drones”). The first eVTOL aircraft test flights are planned for 2023.
South Africa can reduce emissions and create jobs. A tough task, but doable
South Africa has the dubious distinction of having one of the highest rates of unemployment and inequality in the world. It is also one of the world’s most emissions-intensive economies, measured in greenhouse gas emissions per unit of economic output. The co-existence of high unemployment and high emissions intensity...
marinelink.com
OXE Marine Using Biodiesel for All Testing
Diesel outboard manufacturer OXE Marine said it will use biodiesel for all development and testing of its products going forward. The company said it has decided to implement HVO100 in all development and testing after its recently published sea trials showed the company’s 300 hp diesel outboard OXE300 was tested against a gasoline outboard of equivalent power, where OXE Marine showed not only a 50% higher consumption in the gasoline outboard but a reduction of 92% net CO2 emissions compared to the gasoline alternative.
rv-pro.com
Impact of California’s Zero-Emissions Goals on the RV Industry
California’s previously announced plans to eliminate carbon emissions from vehicles in the coming decades has drawn the attention of the RV Industry Association, which put a couple of analysts on its staff to work deciphering exactly what the rules will mean in RV world. California’s plans to prohibit the...
straightarrownews.com
Netherlands closing up to 3,000 farms to reduce nitrogen emissions
Lawmakers in the Netherlands want to reduce nitrogen pollution in their country. To help meet its goal, the government is willing to close down operations on as many as 3,000 farms. The Netherlands has to reduce nitrogen emissions in order to comply with European regulations. Agriculture accounts for almost half...
Tree Hugger
What Are Carbon Sinks? How Do They Impact Climate Change?
A carbon sink is any natural system that absorbs and stores more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases. The largest carbon sinks on Earth are forests, soil, and the ocean, with the latter already accumulating roughly 30% of the atmosphere's total carbon dioxide emissions. Why are they so important?...
BBC
Climate change: Wasted methane gas 'a scandal'
The UK government is allowing the fossil fuel industry to waste large amounts of gas, according to a leading environmental think-tank. Green Alliance says oil and gas companies are wasting enough methane to power more than 700,000 UK homes. It says high energy prices mean more of the gas should...
British foreign policy is in flux – we need more than Sunak’s pragmatic blandness
It would be insulting and false to dub Rishi Sunak as, in Theresa May’s infamous phrase, a citizen of nowhere. Yet with a career rooted in international banking and financial networking, our prime minister is in many ways the embodiment of the globalised economic and political order that is in crisis, and may be in terminal decline.
Giving up on 1.5C climate target would be gift to carbon boosters, says IEA head
The world can still limit global heating to 1.5C, and to claim that the target is now out of reach is to play into the hands of fossil fuel proponents, the world’s leading energy economist has warned. Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, the global authority...
