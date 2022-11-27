ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porsha Williams And Simon Guobadia Get Married Again!

By Sharde Gillam
 4 days ago

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


This weekend belongs to Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia as the duo celebrated their love twice with two lavish wedding ceremonies!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum first married her beau in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony on Friday and then tied the knot again in a second, American wedding in Atlanta on Saturday. The 41 year old bride and the 57 year old Nigerian-born businessman were joined in matrimony at a Methodist church in Atlanta in front of 350 guests including fellow Housewives stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey. According to People.com , comedian Rickey Smiley, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Karlie Redd, Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb, Basketball Wives’ Jennifer Williams and musician T.I. and wife Tiny Harris were also in attendance at the lavish ceremony.

“I definitely want the Lord to be in the place,” the reality star told PEOPLE ahead of her big day “I want the Holy Spirit to usher us into being a husband and wife. I’m from the south, so I love being in church. I’ve never been married in a church, and Simon’s never been married in a church, so it’s going to be a new experience for both of us.”

For the second ceremony, Porsha looked like royalty as she wore a white gown that was fit for a queen with a lavish cron on her head. The beauty shared photos from her second wedding on her Instagram page along with the caption, “Thank you to my HUSBAND @iamsimonguobadia for our magical Fairytale Wedding! I will love you now and forverrrrrrr! Till death and even then we will never part lol #WedidItAgain

We appreciate you @people for your extensive exclusive article!! We can’t wait to see the printed album as well this week! View full story Link in Bio!!!

Thank you to our amazing team”

Check out the photos below.

Congratulations again to the lovely couple!

Porsha Williams Debuts Sexy Short Cut

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

