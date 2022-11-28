Read full article on original website
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96
Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Iran may use mass executions to quell anti-hijab protests across country, human rights group warns
The Islamist regime of Iran famously pursued mass executions through its 1988 "death commission," which may have killed as many as 30,000 political prisoners and dissidents.
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
An internet hoax has dragged a popular China stationery company into the protests against the country's harsh COVID-19 restrictions
A fake document was shared online after demonstrators used blank sheets of paper to protest the Chinese government's restrictive 'zero-COVID' policy.
White House reporter was grabbed and shoved after human rights question in Bali
A White House pool TV producer was knocked off balance and pushed by a man wearing a white mask with the Chinese flag on it as she asked President Biden whether he would talk about human rights in his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Indonesia. The man...
Two prominent actresses arrested in Iran for not wearing hijabs as protests continue
Iran reportedly arrested two prominent actresses, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi, for not wearing hijabs in public as the country's government continues to crack down on ongoing protests.
French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain
Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest
Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Major city in near-lockdown after record Covid cases and iPhone worker protests
HONG KONG — The Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory, largely went into lockdown on Thursday amid a growing Covid outbreak, as China reported more new cases nationwide than at any point in the pandemic. In the previous 24 hours, the number...
Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed
A Hong Kong court has postponed a pro-democracy newspaper publisher's trial
Protesters clash with police in China during new wave of demonstrations
Video from China shows new demonstrations in China with protestors clashing with security forces over the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions. CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports.
Daily Beast
Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet
Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
US News and World Report
What the Protests in China and Iran Are Really About
While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear...
BBC
China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders
Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests
China's top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom. Sun's remarks -- as well as relaxations of rules by local authorities -- "could signal that China is beginning to consider the end of its stringent zero-Covid policy," analysts said.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: BBC journalist beaten and arrested by Chinese police during protests
A journalist with the BBC was beaten and arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai while covering the anti-lockdown protests that have swept China in response to the government’s harsh “Zero COVID” policies. A viral video Sunday showed reporter Ed Lawrence pulled to the ground and arrested by...
KTEN.com
China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown. Other cities do the same
Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou — home to the world's largest iPhone factory — said Wednesday they were lifting Covid lockdowns. Zhengzhou is the site of "iPhone City," a sprawling campus owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn that normally houses about 200,000 workers churning out products for Apple, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The city locked down its urban districts last Friday or five days as Covid-19 cases surged.
India PM Modi's home state Gujarat votes in key local polls
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Voters in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat cast ballots Thursday in crucial local elections, a vote that is seen as a barometer of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s popularity ahead of a 2024 general election in India. The polls...
