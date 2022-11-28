ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Jiang Zemin, Chinese President Who Came to Power After Tiananmen Square Protests, Dies at 96

Jiang Zemin, the former Chinese leader who rose to power in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square protests, died in Shanghai on Wednesday, state media reports. He was 96. A statement from the Chinese Communist Party said Zemin died from leukemia and multiple organ failure, adding that he is remembered as an “outstanding leader with high prestige” and a “long-tested communist fighter.” Zemin was chosen as a compromise leader of China when the country was plunged into turmoil in the aftermath of a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in Beijing’s Tiananman Square in 1989. His death comes as China’s ruling party is facing its strongest opposition since Tiananman as angry protests have erupted around the country in opposition to harsh COVID control measures.Read it at BBC
Reuters

French police stop around 50 migrants on way to Britain

Sangatte, FRANCE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French police stopped close to 50 migrants on Tuesday from attempting to cross the English Channel to Britain after mild weather and calm waters led a growing number of people to undertake the dangerous journey in recent days.
The Independent

China protests – live: Beijing says BBC is ‘playing the victim’ after journalist’s arrest

Reacting to complaints of excessive use of force in the arrest of a BBC journalist covering the protests, the Chinese foreign ministry has now said the British broadcaster is “playing the victim”.In a briefing to the press in Beijing today, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made these remarks, according to Reuters news agency.He also asked journalists not to engage in activities “unrelated to their role”, implying the BBC journalist was taking part in the protests rather than covering them.The comment comes after some social media videos showed BBC cameraperson Edward Lawrence being dragged away by the police. The...
Daily Beast

Cops in Hazmat Suits Beat Back Fiercest Chinese Protests Yet

Billy club-wielding police officers in hazmat suits have wrestled angry anti-zero-COVID protesters into submission across China—at least for the moment. Battlegrounds in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and elsewhere, where fierce fighting between protesters and security forces raged Tuesday, were hauntingly quiet on Wednesday, according to several international press outlets allowed to report from the country on the biggest act of civil disobedience under Xi Jinping’s reign.
US News and World Report

What the Protests in China and Iran Are Really About

While a lot of attention has been given to the unprecedented protests in China about the “dynamic zero COVID” policy, not much has been written about the wider political context, and particularly the young people leading the protests. These young protesters have proven to be agile, and appear...
BBC

China Covid: Shocking protests are huge challenge for China's leaders

Acts of dissent are not unusual in China. Over the years, sudden, local explosions of defiance have been triggered by a range of issues - from toxic pollution to illegal land grabs, or the mistreatment of a community member at the hands of the police. But this time it's different.
AFP

China signals zero-Covid relaxation after protests

China's top Covid official has signalled a possible relaxing of the country's strict zero-tolerance approach to the virus, after nationwide protests calling for an end to lockdowns and greater political freedom. Sun's remarks -- as well as relaxations of rules by local authorities -- "could signal that China is beginning to consider the end of its stringent zero-Covid policy," analysts said.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: BBC journalist beaten and arrested by Chinese police during protests

A journalist with the BBC was beaten and arrested by Chinese police in Shanghai while covering the anti-lockdown protests that have swept China in response to the government’s harsh “Zero COVID” policies. A viral video Sunday showed reporter Ed Lawrence pulled to the ground and arrested by...
KTEN.com

China's Zhengzhou, home to world's largest iPhone factory, ends Covid lockdown. Other cities do the same

Major Chinese cities, including financial hub Shanghai and Zhengzhou — home to the world's largest iPhone factory — said Wednesday they were lifting Covid lockdowns. Zhengzhou is the site of "iPhone City," a sprawling campus owned by Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn that normally houses about 200,000 workers churning out products for Apple, including the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. The city locked down its urban districts last Friday or five days as Covid-19 cases surged.
CALIFORNIA STATE

