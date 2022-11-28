ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone

If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Business Insider

29 products at their lowest price ever during Cyber Monday 2022

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Finding a deal during Cyber Monday is a breeze — look through our coverage for all the great sales. But the true win is scoring a hot-ticket item that rarely goes on sale, like Apple products, Samsung OLED TVs, or Dyson haircare products.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
laptopmag.com

Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals still running today LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Live coverage of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are still running!. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but hundreds of gaming laptop deals are still running — including huge savings across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more. It's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
laptopmag.com

This Samsung 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is only $299 for Cyber Monday!

For Cyber Monday 2022, some are looking for the best curved gaming monitors. Others are hunting for the best 4K gaming monitors. Well, this incredible Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal combines the best of both worlds! Samsung is offering its UR59 Series 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor for ONLY $299 on Amazon! (opens in new tab)
SPY

Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022 — save up to 50%

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals kick off the week with massive sitewide discounts. There's not better time than now to save big on today's best laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Shop today's Best Buy Cyber Monday deals online at Best Buy.com (opens in new tab), via the Best Buy app...
laptopmag.com

Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are still just $49 in extended Cyber Monday audio deal

Many Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are still live although Cyber Monday 2022 has come and gone. If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds, this deal will be music to your ears. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still just $49 (opens in new tab). Typically, these earbuds retail...
laptopmag.com

Saving $500 on Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is the best Cyber Monday Deal

This is a massive deal you should look at seriously. The Samsung GalaxyBook 2 Pro 360 is $500 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and it finds itself among our best 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab). It was awarded our prestigious Editor's Choice award when we reviewed (opens in new tab) this potent 13-inch with an AMOLED touchscreen.

