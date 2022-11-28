Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
21+ Walmart Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Before They're Gone
If you were busy with family activities and missed out on Black Friday deals, you still have Cyber Monday to catch some great savings. Check out our list of best Cyber Monday deals at Walmart! Most of Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals actually begin online at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 so there's no need to wait!
Phone Arena
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
For a blazing fast tablet duo with a crazy powerful processor under the hood and quite possibly the greatest jumbo-sized screens in the industry right now, Apple's latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros have sure gotten a lot of discounts in a very narrow window of time. We're obviously not...
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Business Insider
29 products at their lowest price ever during Cyber Monday 2022
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Finding a deal during Cyber Monday is a breeze — look through our coverage for all the great sales. But the true win is scoring a hot-ticket item that rarely goes on sale, like Apple products, Samsung OLED TVs, or Dyson haircare products.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday laptop deals LIVE: $79 Chromebook, $500 off 14-inch MacBook Pro and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday laptop deals are everywhere, and they are just as big as the Black Friday savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, Ultrabooks, 2-in-1 laptops, tablets, headphones, and more!. We review over 100 laptops every year and cover...
Round up: The 8 best HP laptop Cyber Monday deals we recommend
The best HP laptop deals for Cyber Monday are here. This is our roundup of some of the best discounts we've seen!
TechRadar
Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!
This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen. This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been...
intheknow.com
These 13 Cyber Monday tech sales were all just extended — up to 71% off at Dyson, Shark, HP and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Cyber Monday may be over, but tons of...
laptopmag.com
Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals still running today LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are still running!. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but hundreds of gaming laptop deals are still running — including huge savings across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more. It's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
Cyber Monday VR deals are still here at Amazon—save $120 on the Meta Quest 2 and more
Nab the Meta Quest 2 while saving $120 with this holiday bundle. Plus, shop other Amazon VR deals to find the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.
laptopmag.com
This Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal takes $400 off the HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU — we predict empty inventories
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are heating up like a Magma Blade from Mt. Gelmir, and Best Buy is taking a sizable price slice out of the 16.1-inch HP Omen 16 with RTX 3060 GPU, knocking the MSRP down to $1,300 in this limited-time laptop deal. Swish swish!. Right now,...
laptopmag.com
This Samsung 4K Curved Gaming Monitor is only $299 for Cyber Monday!
For Cyber Monday 2022, some are looking for the best curved gaming monitors. Others are hunting for the best 4K gaming monitors. Well, this incredible Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal combines the best of both worlds! Samsung is offering its UR59 Series 32-inch 4K curved gaming monitor for ONLY $299 on Amazon! (opens in new tab)
Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2022 — save up to 50%
Best Buy Cyber Monday deals kick off the week with massive sitewide discounts. There's not better time than now to save big on today's best laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Shop today's Best Buy Cyber Monday deals online at Best Buy.com (opens in new tab), via the Best Buy app...
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Buds Live earbuds are still just $49 in extended Cyber Monday audio deal
Many Cyber Monday deals at Walmart are still live although Cyber Monday 2022 has come and gone. If you're on the hunt for affordable wireless earbuds, this deal will be music to your ears. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are still just $49 (opens in new tab). Typically, these earbuds retail...
laptopmag.com
Saving $500 on Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is the best Cyber Monday Deal
This is a massive deal you should look at seriously. The Samsung GalaxyBook 2 Pro 360 is $500 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and it finds itself among our best 2-in-1 laptops (opens in new tab). It was awarded our prestigious Editor's Choice award when we reviewed (opens in new tab) this potent 13-inch with an AMOLED touchscreen.
