ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - After it was confirmed Hugh Freeze would be the next head coach for Auburn football, the university has one more big announcement. Former interim coach Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams has been named Associate Head Coach at Auburn University. Williams released the information on his Twitter...
AUBURN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake missing person. It has been shared across the country, including in Alabama. “Supposedly, this was a local person, that’s what they tried to say,” said Jamie Harding with...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It will be a long road of recovery for a north Montgomery community following Wednesday’s tornadoes. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed eight tornadoes made their way across central Alabama. Officials confirmed Wednesday that two people, a mother, and her 8-year-old son, were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham continues to survey damage following overnight storms that swept across the state. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials opted to upgrade the preliminary size and strength of a deadly Montgomery County tornado to an EF-2. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the upgrade means the tornado that hit the Flatwood community in a northern portion of the county had winds up to 115 mph.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy