Longhorns move to No. 21 in AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Poll voters moved the Texas Longhorns up three spots in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll rankings, both released Sunday.

After their 38-27 win over Baylor on Friday, the Longhorns are now No. 21 in both polls. In the AP Top 25, Texas earned 316 points and fell between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 Central Florida. In the coaches poll, Texas earned 292 points and landed between No. 20 South Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina.

Texas finished the regular season 8-4 and third place in the Big 12 Conference with a 6-3 record. The Longhorns finished a game behind Kansas State for a berth in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats will take on undefeated Texas Christian University for the conference title on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. TCU moved up one spot to No. 3 in both polls.

Georgia remained at the top of both polls, followed by Michigan, TCU, University of Southern California and Ohio State. In the AP Top 25, Oregon State moved up six spots to No. 16 after its comeback victory over then-No. 10 Oregon 38-34. The Ducks dropped five spots to No. 15 with the loss.

Notre Dame and North Carolina both fell six sports after losses. The Irish lost to Southern California 38-27 and fell to No. 19 while the Tar Heels lost to rival North Carolina State 30-27 to fall to No. 24.

University of Texas at San Antonio made its first appearance in the AP Top 25 at No. 23 after a 34-31 win over University of Texas at El Paso. The Roadrunners are 10-2 and will play for the Conference USA championship at 6:30 p.m. Friday against North Texas at the Alamodome.

The College Football Playoff committee’s top 25 rankings will be released Tuesday.

