Clinton, NY

hamilton.edu

Margaronis '25 and Peplowski '25 are on men's soccer all-region team

Hamilton College's Pandelis Margaronis '25 (Bethesda, Md./St. John's College HS) and Luke Peplowski '25 (Pittsfield, Mass./Pittsfield HS) have been selected for the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Division III Men's All-Region Team. The all-region team honor is the first for both players. Margaronis is on the first team in Region I...
CLINTON, NY
localsyr.com

Windy with falling temps this afternoon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Windy and cold as lake effect snow continues

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Hello December! We’re feeling like it with chilly temperatures, very gusty winds, and lake effect snow. The gusty winds stick around Thursday with gusts of 30, 40, and possibly for a few up to 50 mph. Near the Lake Ontario shoreline, winds could gust...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Winter comes roaring back into the North Country later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse paramedics answering calls near Canadian border as RSV cases spike

Paramedics from Syracuse have travelled hundreds of miles to help sick children as RSV cases spike, leaving Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital at capacity for over a week, according to local doctors. The SUNY Upstate system downtown is one of a handful of hospitals statewide that can handle severe respiratory cases,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/15/22 – 11/21/22

18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143) CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Inmate Name: AUCLAIR, DAVID F. Address: 152 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 09/01/61. Arrest Number: 9173. Time/Date: 21:53:00 11/16/22 Booking Number: 9207. Loc. of Arrest:...
FULTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
SYRACUSE, NY

