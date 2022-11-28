Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hamilton.edu
Margaronis '25 and Peplowski '25 are on men's soccer all-region team
Hamilton College's Pandelis Margaronis '25 (Bethesda, Md./St. John's College HS) and Luke Peplowski '25 (Pittsfield, Mass./Pittsfield HS) have been selected for the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Division III Men's All-Region Team. The all-region team honor is the first for both players. Margaronis is on the first team in Region I...
Syracuse has asked ACC to consider not sending football team to Fenway Bowl
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse has asked the Atlantic Coast Conference not to be considered for one of its bowl games this postseason, a source told syracuse.com. The Orange will learn its bowl game and opponent on Sunday.
Back to the Pinstripe Bowl? Syracuse and the Yankees love to embrace one another
Syracuse, N.Y. — With the Fenway Bowl seemingly off the table for Syracuse football, there seems to be an even more obvious landing spot for the Orange this postseason. The Pinstripe Bowl — New York’s only bowl game, for New York’s only bowl-eligible team.
localsyr.com
Windy with falling temps this afternoon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Very gusty winds will bring a drop in temperatures and the return of lake effect snow. It’s a south wind Wednesday, so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s midday, but only for a brief period. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall back into the 40s and 30s for the second half of the day.
localsyr.com
Windy and cold as lake effect snow continues
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Hello December! We’re feeling like it with chilly temperatures, very gusty winds, and lake effect snow. The gusty winds stick around Thursday with gusts of 30, 40, and possibly for a few up to 50 mph. Near the Lake Ontario shoreline, winds could gust...
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot
The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
informnny.com
Winter comes roaring back into the North Country later Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau.
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
cnycentral.com
Strong wind gusts Wednesday & heavy lake effect snow for some into Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After a very quiet weather day on Tuesday in central New York, we'll be seeing some very active weather beginning overnight, into Wednesday and right through Thursday. The setup in the atmosphere is high pressure to our east and low pressure to our west. The change in atmospheric...
WKTV
Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley
Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon. In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. More than...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse paramedics answering calls near Canadian border as RSV cases spike
Paramedics from Syracuse have travelled hundreds of miles to help sick children as RSV cases spike, leaving Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital at capacity for over a week, according to local doctors. The SUNY Upstate system downtown is one of a handful of hospitals statewide that can handle severe respiratory cases,...
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
localsyr.com
Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 11/15/22 – 11/21/22
18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.04A AM4 (7836) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-4 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL145.00.01 AM4 (2143) CRIM MIS:INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY. 18:00:00 10/05/22 PL240.26.01 V2 (5527) HARASSMENT-2ND:PHYSICAL CNTACT. Inmate Name: AUCLAIR, DAVID F. Address: 152 W SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 09/01/61. Arrest Number: 9173. Time/Date: 21:53:00 11/16/22 Booking Number: 9207. Loc. of Arrest:...
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Comments / 0