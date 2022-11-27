Read full article on original website
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
A&T Ends Losing Streak to Gate City Rival
EAST GREENSBORO – It has been hard for North Carolina A&T Aggies, who live in Greensboro, because they have had to travel around the community with five straight losses to crosstown Division I rival UNC Greensboro hanging over them. That is no longer a problem. The Aggies received two...
ncataggies.com
A&T to Honor T-Rob/C-Rob Before Tonight's Game
THE GAME North Carolina A&T (4-2) vs. Cincinnati (4-3) LOCATION Greensboro, N.C. STREAM: Tuesday's contest will be streamed live on FloHoops starting at 6 p.m. Donal Ware will provide the play-by-play, and North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Famer Arlene Mitchell will analyze the action. NORTH CAROLINA A&T AGGIES STORYLINES.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured as a result of a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All lanes of West Gate City Boulevard between Farmington Drive and Colby Street were closed for several hours due to the crash on Sunday […]
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for a great Diner place in North Carolina, you have to add this diner to your list.
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in NC head-on crash
A truck was going south, crossed the median and collided head-on with a truck going north.
Greensboro man dies after hit-and-run on North Church Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Greensboro Friday. According to Greensboro Police Department, around 7 p.m. Friday they responded to a crash on North Church Street. When they arrived, they found Jerry Martin McBride, 67, suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car while […]
Man dies after crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a car crash on West Gate City Boulevard Monday night. Tiera Chanel Whitehead, 22, was drive northeast when she made an unsafe U-turn when she hit Corey Andre Sparks, 42, on his motorcycle. Sparks was taken to the hospital where he later...
cbs17
Woman shot in Durham Sunday night, police investigating, officers say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Durham Sunday night, according to a news release. Shortly before midnight, officers said they were called to the 400 block of Old Oxford Road in reference to a shooting. They said they found a woman suffering...
‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around North Carolina for 2 months with $653K lottery ticket in passenger seat
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Tina Edwards drove around Greensboro for more than a month not knowing that a lottery ticket worth more than $530,000 was sitting beside her, according to a North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I didn’t know I won,” Edwards said. “I was riding around with it for two months with no […]
