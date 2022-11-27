Read full article on original website
Holiday Happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With many holidays right around the corner, West Michigan is gearing up to celebrate the festive season. Kalamazoo tree lighting: Kalamazoo rings in the holidays with a Friday night full of festivities. Check out events coming up in our list below:. Kent County. Dec. 1 -...
WNDU
Indiana’s tallest decorated Christmas tree lit up for the holidays
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s tallest outdoor decorated Christmas tree will light up for the holiday season. The ceremony took place on Thursday at 6 p.m. behind the Inn at Saint Mary’s. The free event featured hot cocoa, cookie decorating, and letters to Santa. Visitors got to...
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?
Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
Indiana Woman Finds Amazing Views, Miles of Wineries, and Tons of History in Northern Michigan
Every year, my boyfriend, Chance and I plan a trip to celebrate our anniversary. We started the tradition in 2018 when we celebrated our first anniversary in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Since then, we have traveled to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, Cumberland Falls in Kentucky, and Hocking Hills, Ohio. Making memories with a unique adventure definitely trumps any gift by a long shot.
My North.com
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think
Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
Winter storm warning for part of Upper Peninsula, wind advisory for strip of southern Michigan
A strong storm system will move quickly through Michigan tonight and Wednesday. The storm system will bring heavy snow to the U.P. while Lower Michigan gets gusty winds and eventually some spurts of snow. Winter storm warnings are in effect for the western part of the Upper Peninsula for now...
Weekend forecast starts with a power-outage-possible blast of wind
A strong cold front is going to race through Michigan Friday night and early Saturday morning. Behind the cold front will be an uncomfortable Saturday, and a somewhat calmer Sunday. When I talk about a “strong” cold front, there isn’t a magical threshold number the meteorology community uses. I base...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
St. Joseph Harbor dredging delayed by weather
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph Harbor traffic has been severely limited the last five weeks due to debris in the water. And if they weather doesn't improve, it could take even longer for the harbor to be fully operational again. In mid-November, the US Army Corps of...
5,600 residents without power as frigid air, strong winds whip through Southeast Michigan – outages expected to climb
At least 5,000 people are in the dark Wednesday morning after strong winds bringing plummeting temperatures knocked out power to businesses and residents in Metro Detroit.
WLUC
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Detroit News
Wind advisory in place for southeast Michigan until late Wednesday
A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan with possible gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a greater chance of strong wind gusts north of I-69 and The Thumb shoreline. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the strong...
abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
22 WSBT
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
Exactly How Much Do Those Christmas Lights Increase Your Bill In Michigan?
The holiday season is in full swing and lights are glowing. It's the time of year when many of us channel our inner Clark Griswold and illuminate our homes. With an entire month or more of keeping the lights shining, you may get concerned about the hit to your electric bill, but exactly how much does it cost to keep your house festive?
Eater
Mexican Village, One of the Oldest Mexican Restaurants in Michigan, Has Been Damaged in a Fire
Mexican Village Restaurant, one of the oldest Mexican dining establishments in Michigan, remains closed a day after a small fire reportedly burned the inside of the kitchen. Signs posted on the door of the Hubbard Richard restaurant indicated that the eatery would remain closed temporarily following a small fire. Fox 2 News first reported the incident on the evening of Monday, November 28.
