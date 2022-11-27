ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MI

Is There a Wall Somewhere at the Bottom of Michigan’s Walled Lake?

Did ya ever wonder why Walled Lake was given that name?. If you thought it was named because of a wall, you’d be correct. It’s believed by many that the remains of a wall lie somewhere on the west coast of the lake. But where? No one has been able to correctly pinpoint the area. There are a few explanations as to this underwater ‘wall’.
MICHIGAN STATE
Indiana Woman Finds Amazing Views, Miles of Wineries, and Tons of History in Northern Michigan

Every year, my boyfriend, Chance and I plan a trip to celebrate our anniversary. We started the tradition in 2018 when we celebrated our first anniversary in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Since then, we have traveled to the Blue Ridge Mountains in Georgia, Cumberland Falls in Kentucky, and Hocking Hills, Ohio. Making memories with a unique adventure definitely trumps any gift by a long shot.
INDIANA STATE
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
St. Joseph Harbor dredging delayed by weather

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WSBT) — St. Joseph Harbor traffic has been severely limited the last five weeks due to debris in the water. And if they weather doesn't improve, it could take even longer for the harbor to be fully operational again. In mid-November, the US Army Corps of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former Native American boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wind advisory in place for southeast Michigan until late Wednesday

A wind advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday for southeast Michigan with possible gusts of up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There is a greater chance of strong wind gusts north of I-69 and The Thumb shoreline. As of 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, the strong...
MICHIGAN STATE
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites December 2022

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last. WHERE: Bourbon Helping Hands/First United Methodist Church, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504. *This distribution is sponsored by KeyBank and will serve 300 households. Monday, December 5, 2022 – Elkhart County. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While...
INDIANA STATE
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Mexican Village, One of the Oldest Mexican Restaurants in Michigan, Has Been Damaged in a Fire

Mexican Village Restaurant, one of the oldest Mexican dining establishments in Michigan, remains closed a day after a small fire reportedly burned the inside of the kitchen. Signs posted on the door of the Hubbard Richard restaurant indicated that the eatery would remain closed temporarily following a small fire. Fox 2 News first reported the incident on the evening of Monday, November 28.
MICHIGAN STATE

