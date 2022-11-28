Read full article on original website
Vicksburg woman charged in fatal stabbing at motel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing that happened at Motel 6 in Vicksburg Tuesday morning. Vicksburg police said they were dispatched to Motel 6 on Interstate 20 Frontage Road before 8:30 a.m. on November 29. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Dale Turpin, of Vicksburg, deceased in […]
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
Police: Man found dead in Mississippi house; son reportedly admits to killing father
Police report that a Mississippi man was found dead in his home Wednesday morning and that the victim’s son has surrendered to police in the case. Jackson police were called to the 300 block of Riser Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers found Kenneth Boclair stabbed multiple times with a sharp object.
‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen. “It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I...
Man sentenced in shooting that injured 2, including off-duty police officer
JACKSON, Miss. — A man accused of shooting two men, including an off-duty police officer, has pleaded guilty. Jaqwone Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in connection with a December 2020 shooting that injured Eric Williams and Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert, who was working security outside a downtown Jackson business. An argument between the men preceded the shooting, according to investigators.
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.
Juveniles arrested, suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles. Brookhaven police working more than dozen burglary cases from one night.
Police in one Mississippi town are investigating more than a dozen burglaries that happened in one night. Two juveniles suspected of stealing weapons from vehicles have been arrested. Brookhaven Police worked over a dozen burglary and theft reports from overnight Monday. Ten vehicle burglaries were reported — five on Belt...
Man accused of sending teens to shoplift Byram Walmart
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested a man and three teenagers in connection to a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Byram Police Chief David Errington said they received a call about the teens shoplifting electronics from the business. The teens allegedly told officers that James Jackson had sent them into to the store to steal […]
Man turns himself in after fatally stabbing father, police say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after turning himself in for allegedly stabbing his father to death. Jackson Police say Kristopher BoClair turned himself in to a neighboring police department on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his father during a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Riser St.
3 arrested in shooting death of Mississippi 12-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested and have been accused of murder, obstruction of evidence and disposing of the body of 12-year-old Markell Noah. During their initial court appearance on Monday, emotions flared between the suspects’ families and the victim’s families. Jackson police had to break up a dispute between them. The suspects, […]
17-year-old gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Crystal Springs are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a gas station just before midnight on Monday. Investigators say 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed was working behind the counter at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51. Mohamed’s family reportedly owns...
Driver was allegedly under the influence during car crash that injured Tallulah police officer, officials say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, officials issued an update on the November 27, 2022, accident that left a Tallulah police officer injured. According to officials, the driver of the second vehicle was allegedly under the influence during the incident. Authorities confirmed that […]
What Happened To Markell Noah? 12-Year-Old Dies In Russian Roulette Game In Jackson, Mississippi
Recently, 12-year-old Markell Noah of Jackson, Mississippi, was reported missing only to be found dead in an abandoned home later the same day. According to the Jackson Police Department, Markell had been involved in a game of Russian roulette with two other juveniles who have since been arrested and charged with murder. Police have also charged one adult with accessory after the fact of murder.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and FedEx truck
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18 wheeler and FedEx truck were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning. The crash happened along Highway 49 and Old Highway 49 in Richland. There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Jackson police investigate double homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that killed two teenagers. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday to Magnolia Road and Clinton Boulevard, where a shooting had taken place. Police officials said someone shot into a car, killing 19-year-old Omarion Walker and 17-year-old Quintarius...
